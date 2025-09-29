The former CSO Snapchat meets the chief advisor, expresses the interest of investments





Bangladais-American investor Imran Khan, former Director of Strategy (OSC) of the Instant Mailing Platform Snapchat, has expressed interest in investing in Bangladesh.

He met the chief advisor of Bangladesh on Saturday, Professor Muhammad Yunus, in New York (local time).

Imran Khan, 48, is currently Chairman of the Board of Directors of Aleph Holding. He moved to the United States at the age of 18 for higher education and then built a reputation as an investment banker for technological companies.

He began his career at JP Morgan and Credit Switzerland and acquired global importance for his key role in the Record IPO of Alibabas. As CSO Snapchats, he helped pass the zero company's assessment to $ 728 million in months.

During the meeting, Professor Yunus urged Imran Khan to invest in the Fintech, health care and rapidly expanding business sectors. In response, Imran said Professor Yunuss, the mission for life to eradicate poverty, had deeply inspired it and that it is now the right time to invest in the fatherland. I am a big fan of your work. You are our national pride, Imran told Yunus.

Imran Khan said he was watching Bangladesh's investment climate closely since the interim government has taken office and believes that the regulatory environment is now more favorable. It expressed its optimism about the country of the FinTech sector at rapid growth, qualifying Bangladesh a border market with a large potential for growth, a large young population and unlimited opportunities.

In 2018, Imran founded Prime Asset, an investment company focused on the technology -oriented sectors, in particular Fintech. Its portfolio includes payments, digital infrastructure and other emerging industries.

Professor Yunus invited Imran Khan to visit Bangladesh soon to explore first -hand investment opportunities. Imran Khan replied by saying that he was planning to visit in the coming months. Bangladesh needs models like you for its young generation, said Yunus. This is an inspiring period for the country, and you can help boost the next generation.

During the meeting, Yunus also proposed that the main American investors allocate one percent of their total investments in social enterprises or create a dedicated fund. Imran welcomed the idea and expressed his interest in future participation.

The chief coordinator of the SDGs at the office of chief advisers, Lamia Morshed, was also present in Reunion.

