PM Modis Asia Cup Post attracts criticism from the congress to the Sindoor Reference operation – If we were playing, we should have





The chief spokesperson for the Maharashtra Congress, Atul Londhe Patil, took a jibe to the congratulations of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the Indian Cricket team for winning the 2025 Asia Cup saying that all binds everything in Operation Sindoor was not fair

Sometimes I doubt that PM Modi has a knowledge of foreign policy and diplomacy. If we were playing, we should have played with Sportsman Spirit. If the Sindoor operation is underway, we should not have played, Londhe Patil told the Anima news agency.

The Prime Minister invoked the Sindoor operation “ while congratulating the India team in their first reaction after India's exciting victory over the Pakistan final in Asia 2025 in Dubai on Sunday.

#Operationsindoor on the field of games. The result is the same – India wins!, Said Prime Minister Modi in a post on X.

The Prime Minister also congratulated the cricket players for winning the ninth title of the Asian Cup.

After the terrorist attack in the pahalgam of Jammu-et-Cachemire, India had appointed its military operation Sindoor, which targeted terrorists based in Pakistan.

“And if discussions are underway to normalize the situation, then sports can be a way to improve it, but everything connects to Operation Sindoor is not fair …” said Londhe Patil.

The president of Congress, Harshvardhan Sakpal, also criticized Prime Minister Modi about the post: “It is clear to his tweet, whether it is air, water or sports, he brings politics to polarize. We are proud of an India victory, but we have not won the Asian Cup for the first time.

Earlier, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut criticized the BJP on Monday and the Indian Cricket team for playing the Asian Cup final against Pakistan.

Referring to the video he published on X, Raut said that Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav leaned his hand with Pakistan Cricket Board Mohin Naqvi before the tournament.

Addressing a press conference in Mumbai, he said, I do not know the false patriots and faithful of the BJP, but the real patriots did not watch the match yesterday. You did not take the trophy of the chief of the PCB Naqvi, but I shared a video which shows the Indian captain who shakes his hand, taking a tea and click on photos. Do you think the public is a fool?

In addition, he described the match between India and Pakistan an insult to the Indian army and people who died during the Pahalgam terrorist attack.

“Our question is, why are you playing with Pakistan? You should not insult the soldiers who martyred and the people who died in Pahalgam. You did not take the trophy, you did not shake hands with their captain, but why did you play the match? If you played, then stop this drama,” he said.

