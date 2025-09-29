Post “ `SINOR OPERATION 'of PM Modi: The Congress takes the” 3rd referee “JIBE, says the comparison of the non -appropriate battlefield | India News





New Delhi: One day after the Indian Cricket team won the Asian Cup championship, Political Row broke out during the congratulations of PM Modi, the congress mentioning the Operation Sindoor mention “inappropriate”.Shortly after the victory, PM Modi posted on X last night saying: “#operationsindoor on the field of games. The result is the same – India wins! Congratulations to our cricket players. “” “ Must show Grace in Victory '': the deputy for the Shashi Tharoor Congress on the victory of the Asia Cup of Indias against Pakistan The post fired Flak from Congress, Pawan Khera writing a direct post to Prime Minister Modi saying: “The Prime Minister, first of all, comparing a cricket match to a battlefield is not suitable.” By taking more Jibe to PM and by indirectly making repeated Trump ceasefire complaints, Khera added: “Secondly, if you have to make such a comparison, you have to learn from the Indian team that when you are close to victory, good capital do not call a cease-fire just because a third referee says it. “” Survey Do you think that the comparison of cricket by PM Modi with the Sindoor operation was appropriate? It was the latest back and forth series among politicians. Earlier in the day, other Congress leaders had also shot the Prime Minister. “” Sometimes I doubt that PM Modi has a knowledge of foreign policy and diplomacy. If we were playing, we should have played with Sportsman Spirit, “said Atul Londhe Patil to the PTI news agency.” “If the Sindoor operation is underway, then we should not have played. And if the discussions are underway to normalize the situation, then Patil can be a means to improve it, but bind everything with the Sindoor operation is not correct,” added Patil. The president of the Maharashtra congress, Harshvardhan Sakpal, also reacted to the post of Prime Minister. He said: he clearly comes out of his tweet, whether air, water or sports, he brings politics in everything to polarize. We are proud of the Indias victory, but we did not win the Asian Cup for the first time. There is a certain dignity of a country which it does not keep, and I regret it.Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for having linked the victory of the Asian Asian Cup against Pakistan to Operation Sindoor, warning that the tournament's product could be diverted to finance terrorist activities on the other side of the border. Addressing Ani, Chaturvedi had said that the Asian Cup matches between India and Pakistan should not have occurred in the first place, wondering why India has chosen to play Pakistan despite its zero tolerance for terrorist policy. First, this match should not have occurred. The cricket match that BCCI Played for the benefit of the PCB … The match which took place for the income of the broadcasters. The 140 crores of people in the country did not want this match to happen, “she added.Also read: the Congress slams the post of PM Modi after the victory of India in Asia Cup of Asia; Row Over Playing MatchOn the other hand, the BJP had also shot in the congress for not having declared the victory of India. “It seems that Indias is an astonishing victory against Pakistan in the Asian Cup final left Rahul Gandhi and all the congress in a comatose state. Just as after #operationsindoor, when they could not approach the permission of Mohin Naqvi and their other combinations,” said Amit Malviya.“Put this aside, not even a single publication on the social networks of the congress congratulating our national team for having beaten Pakistan three times in the tournament and brought the Asian Cup home. Again, Pakistan, Rahul Gandhi and the Congress are on the same side of the division,” he added.India won the Asian Cup with the final against Pakistan on Sunday by 5 counters.

