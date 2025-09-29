Donald Trump again tries the film rate





A few days before the government's closure, Donald Trump raises the vague, but substantial spectrum, of a “100%” rate targeting the Hollywood film development pipeline.

“Our film production company was stolen from the United States of America, by other countries,” the president wrote on Monday on his social platform Truth, adding some excavations to the governor of California Gavin Newsom before arriving at the point: “I will impose a 100% price on all the films that are made outside the United States.”

If it seems familiar, just months ago in May that Trump published what looked like a bomb: all the films that would be “made” outside the country would be subject to a price. Given with the deployment of the president of his prices on dozens of countries, this looked like a disturbing decision that would put co -financing, co -production and development in disarray.

Since that time, more context on what prompted the Missive original prices – a meeting of Mar -A -Lago with his Hollywood ambassador Jon Voight and his trading partner Steven Paul, for one – added nuances to the story. Voight and Paul, for example, officially revealed what they described as a plan adapted to Trump to the president on May 5. This plan mentioned “federal tax incentives, significant changes to several tax codes, the creation of co-production treaties with foreign countries and infrastructure subsidies for theater owners, film and television production companies and post-production companies”.

In particular, the only mention of prices in Trump's plan of Trump, the plan of the Hollywood adviser, was a line which said: “The proposal also includes an accent on vocational training and prices in certain limited circumstances.” (In addition, the meaning of “made” is vague-Does that mean a shot in the place? Post-production? Decorating a definition of “made” can make the conversation on the features of obtaining a “100%price”, the functionalities are global products with thousands of workers on them in many places.)

Since the president's original comments, the attention has been made from prices to the idea of ​​a federal tax incentive of the congress could resemble the productions to be drawn in the United States against cheaper places abroad. But the idea that legislators could make progress on this short -term issue seem unlikely since Democrats and Republicans rush towards a closure of the federal government on Wednesday if the Senate cannot agree on a financing bill which obtains 60 votes. Hollywood is, let's say, not in mind right now on Capitol Hill while a game of blame is preparing to start the government.

Talk tax credits, not prices, is the language that industry is experiencing. There is an ever increasing race for states (and countries) to compete to offer the best value for productions. It was part of the reason why Governor Gavin Newsom pushed an effort to double the California annual tax credit program of $ 330 million a year to $ 750 million per year-he faces a difficult competition from New York, New Jersey, Georgia, New Mexico and other states, not to mention the United Kingdom, where several major studios have great production hubs, that Canada and Australia.

Regarding the way in which the global race for Hollywood projects is taking place, the United States has seen $ 7.2 billion in production spending for 216 projects in the first half of 2025, according to a Tracker report in the Prodpro industry which examined projects that had a budget more than $ 10 million. The United Kingdom has seen $ 4 billion in production spending for 118 projects while Canada saw $ 2.3 billion on 91 projects and Australia has reserved $ 1.1 billion in 30 projects in the first half of 2025. All these countries, with the exception of Australia, have seen expenses from one year. In the case of the United States, it is -27% of the comparable period, the first half of 2024.

The president's efforts to exploit the protectionist point of view for Hollywood – with the warning being that it is on his conditions – arrives in the heels of the defenders of the industry who are already doing the same. The shooting days in Los Angeles notably decreased through feature films and television series while the studios have reduced the number of theatrical bets they make and reduced the counts of ordeals. Efforts like “Stay in La” have put pressure on the state and the local authorities to make fire in the more efficient Hollywood production center and politicians like the mayor of Los Angeles Karen Bass are committed to doing more to facilitate local shooting.

Paul, in a September interview with The Hollywood Reporter, described the president's attention on the industry as ultimately beneficial against a punitive measure: “[Trump] Likes entertainment, and it is not a democratic or republican company. The manager, a producer behind the genius Baby franchise, recently bought avenue Six Studios in Van Nuys, an installation with four sound internships.

