



Mohin Naqvi at the Asian 2025 Cup final, in the middle of the controversy on the presentation of the India Trophy. A humiliated Pakistani minister Mohsin Naqvi sought on Monday to target Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a desperate attempt to save face after his embarrassing actions after India's fascinating victory with five gates against Pakistan in the Asian Cup final 2025. The head of the Cricket Council in Asia (ACC), in response to the Congratulations message from PM Modi at the victory of India in Asia 2025, wrote on X: “If war was your measure of pride, history already records your humiliating defeats in the hands of the Pakistans. Naqvi mohin tweet targeting PM Modi The controversial tweet added fuel to the post-match controversy, in particular the chaotic trophy ceremony which followed an exciting five-counters on Pakistan. Which should have been a night of celebration for the champions rather fell into confusion when Naqvi denied India to receive their trophy from the Asian Cup and its medals from the winners. The dead end began after India, citing Naqvi's position as a representative of Pakistan, refused to accept the trophy of him. ACC's efforts to mediate, in particular by suggesting that the vice-president of the Emirates Board of Directors, Khalid Al Zarooni, presents prices, were blocked by Naqvi. After almost an hour of tense negotiation, the organizers quietly suppressed the trophy, while the individual artists, including Tilak Varma and Abhishek Sharma, were celebrated. Some reports suggest that Naqvi left with the price, leaving Indian players on stage without the trophy, even if individual artists, including Tilak Varma and Abhishek Sharma, have been recognized for their performances. Fans of the stands expressed their dissatisfaction, singing “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” and Hueur the Pakistani skipper Salman Ali Agha as the scene approaches. Pakistani team players have been seen to leave with casualness, some in flip -flops, attracting other tunes. The incident aroused many criticisms, raising questions about Naqvi's attempt to politicize what should have been a sporting celebration. Controversial tweet by Ronaldo de Naqvi Naqvi is not new in controversy. The Pakistani minister had previously sparked a storm after apparently supporting the 6-0 gesture of the Pakistani player Haris Rauf in a previous cricket match. The controversial gesture was a reference to the Sindoor operation in which Pakistan suffered a humiliating defeat in the hands of the Indian armed forces. Pakistan humiliated, however, continues to claim that it killed 6 Indian planes during the conflict, a complaint that was challenged but the Indian armed forces. In an article that seemed to support Rauf's controversial gesture, Naqvi published a video showing the famous footballer Cristiano Ronaldo making a gesture of fighter plane. This decision was considered a deliberate provocation, apparently aimed at justifying RAUF's actions instead of condemning them.

