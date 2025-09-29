



Donald Trump is a compulsive issuer of decrees: since January, there have been more than two hundred. Some are glorified press releases; Others are more important. Save Tiktok, while protecting national security, it is definitely in the second category. Signed last week, the same day that the Ministry of Justice charged James Comey, it is designed to facilitate the transfer of a social platform with one hundred and sixty million American users to a consortium which includes several of the political and financial presidents. According to reports, potential investors of the Tiktok agreement include two preservatives Ellison, the co -founder of Oracle, and Rupert Murdoch, the owner of Fox News and two investment companies with links with the administration: Susquehanna, who already has a participation in the Chinese company of Tiktoks, disappointment; And Andreessen Horowitz. MGX, an investment fund supported by the Government of the United Arab Emirates, which recently deposited two billion dollars in crypto assets created by World Liberty Financial, recently deposited two billion dollars.

Perhaps the time of these developments was a coincidence, but it did not seem in this way. Indicate Comey and bring Tiktok's American arm to Maga's fold seems to be a part of the same major project to concentrate the power of the media in the hands or hands of his allies, and to confuse his perceived enemies. Admittedly, the decree was signed a few days after Disney postponed the White Houses pressure campaign and restored Jimmy Kimmel in the air after a brief suspension. But, in today's media ecosystem, end -of -evening comics on network television are nothing comparable to the reach of a social media giant like Tiktok.

The campaign to force Tiktok to give in its American operations began as a bipartite initiative motivated by ill -defined concerns that the application represented a threat to national security. Trump, towards the end of his first mandate, published an executive decree to prohibit the social platform for these reasons, but the courts have canceled it. When Joe Biden was in the White House, he officially canceled the ban on Trumps but demanded a divestment. In 2024, the Congress adopted a bill, with the support of the two parties, which forced a sale or a closure of the application by January of this year. While campaigning for the real, Trump used Tiktok to reach out to young voters and changed his heart to ban it. Since arriving at the office, he has ignored the language of the 2024 legislation and has postponed the deadline four times. The agreement he finally developed to resolve the inspection of dead end mandates from all angles.

When a large company decides or is legally obliged to have one of its large subsidiaries, it normally hired an investment bank to find a buyer or buyers. This intermediary would then obtain financial and operational information on the company and would transmit it to potential bidders, in order to start an auction and the price as high as possible. The organization of an initial public offer of actions in the subsidiary would be another option. In this case, the law requiring disinvestment and the involvement of the Chinese government have complicated things. But we know not very precious on how the potential sale has been organized, that financial intermediaries have been involved or how the Ellison consortium was selected.

We know, in part because Trump said earlier this year, that at least four groups expressed their interest in the auctions. They included a framework led by billionaire Frank McCourt, who previously owned the Los Angeles Dodgers. In June, McCourt told CBS Mornings Show that he and his partners had informed the vice-president JD vances Office that they were ready, arranged and able to buy the platform. Other potential buyers would have included Amazon, the company of IA Perplexity, and a coalition led by Tim Stokely, the founder of Onlyfans. The executive decree that Trump has signed does not say what happened with other contenders, nor how the winning consortium was set up. He simply noted that Vance has led an interinstitutions process which determined that the proposed agreement was equivalent to a qualified transfer under the legislation of 2024. This inter -institutions process involved not only the vances office, but the National Security Council, the Science and Technology Technology Office, the Ministry of the Treasury, the Ministry of Justice, the Ministry of Commerce and the Office of the Director of National Information.

Last week, Trump said that the owners of Tiktok US operations would be American investors, American companies, large investors. He did not mention the investment company MGX, which is supported by the Emirati government and led by Sheikh Tahnoun Bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, a Royal Emirati who is also an advisor to the national security of Monarchys. When MGX bought two billion dollars of students issued by World Liberty Financial earlier this year, the purchase established Trump as a major player in the world of cryptography. And, as the Times reported it earlier this month, this decision came while water tried to buy thousands of advanced micropuits designed by the American company NVIDIA. The Trump administration then approved the purchase of fleas.

How did MGX appeared in the Tiktok transaction? This is another open question, as is the question of whether potential buyers get a romantic agreement. Last week, Vance said that the agreement would appreciate US Tiktoks operations at fourteen billion dollars. It is much lower than previous estimates of its value, which varied up to fifty billion dollars. It could be the most undervalued technological acquisition of the decade, said last week at Ashwin Binwani, the founder of an eponymous investment company. However, another Bloomberg report provided a possible explanation for the low evaluation: even after the disinvestment agreement has been concluded, Bytedance will continue to receive around half of the profits that Tiktok generates in the United States, even if his participation will be reduced to twenty percent.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newyorker.com/news/the-financial-page/donald-trumps-tiktok-deal-looks-like-crony-capitalism The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos