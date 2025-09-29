Already a comparative study at the Surabaya zoo, Joko Widodo supports the revitalization of the Semarang zoo to be of type A with a capital injection of 96 billion RP

– Chairman of the DPRD Commission of Semarang City DPRD, Joko Widodo supported the revitalization of the Semarang zoo with a budget of 96 billion RP. He said that his party even conducted a comparative study at the Surabaya Zoo (KBS) because he seriously wanted to want the Semarang Zoo to become a type of zoo.

“We, at Commission B, observed their conditions in Semarang, as the cage zone which must be specially designed as animal habitats,” he said when it was met after the plenary meeting of the DPRD of the city of Semarang on Monday (09/29/2025).

“If, for example, you want to be compared, Semarang does not have interesting giraffes and animals. Well, even if this collection of animals is the most requested by schoolchildren. Those who want to interact with animals are elementary and secondary children,” he continued.

He understood that the Semarang Wildlife Park in addition to being a conservation agency is also a regional company company (Perseroda). Consequently, the regional regulations (lost) of the city of Semarang number 3 of 2025 concerning the participation of regional capital in regional companies in 2025-2029 was ratified.

“We understand the Semarang Zoo as a perserode which provides tourist attractions, entertainment. So, with revitalization, hope is that it can become a tourist destination which is a tourist destination, in particular the inhabitants of the city of Semarang,” he said

PT Taman Satwa Semarang as Bumd is a source of income. In accordance with this, this requires capital to develop a business plan that attracts tourists or visitors.

“In this context, regional regulations are linked to investment in 2025 to talk about it at a link to the Semarang Zoo, namely that participation in capital is indeed very necessary to make the company itself,” he added.

Joko Widido continued, if the tourism and education sector was going well, the government of the city of Semarang would certainly receive dividends (for profits) for the management of PT Taman Satwa Semarang. Especially when the central government determines the effectiveness of the budget which has an impact on the transfer of reduced regional financing (TKD)

Although budgetary efficiency is not very influential for the government of the city of Semarang, he continued, the city government has to further increase revenues of regional origin (PAD). “Now, because of its Semarang Zoo position as a persarod, we must be more optimal to be able to come from dividends, one of which comes from the Semarang zoo,” he explained.

He also understood the segmentation or the target market of the tourism industry at the Semarang-Kendal border in children in general schools or the community of animal lovers. Consequently, he suggested establishing cooperation with the schools of Semarang and the surrounding areas.

The representative of the people of the City PKS of Semarang considers that the Semarang Zoo has great potential to increase the pad of the city of Semarang, because as the only tourist attraction based on animals in the old Karisidenan Semarang.

“Of course, we have to take advantage of the potential as a provincial capital, and the second is also in the cities of Semarang, Kendal, Demak, Purwodadi, Ungaran, Semarang Regency, until Grobogan has no zoo. Well, it must be maximized,” he said. (San).