James Comey: Donald Trumps Clean Words could condemn the criminal case against the former FBI director, say legal experts





While President Donald Trump is publicly pressure to the Ministry of Justice to bring criminal affairs against his perceived enemies, legal experts claim that the former FBI director, James Comey, could try a rarely successful legal maneuver which allows judges to reject accusations that have been unfair.

Requests for rejection of cases based on selective or vindictive proceedings are faced with extremely high obstacles to court and are not extremely unsuccessful. Trump himself and Hunter Biden have both tried (and stranded) to use tactics in recent years.

But after Trump publicly called on public prosecutor Pam Bondi to move more aggressively in the continuation of his departments of Comey and others, the former director of the FBI could have the facts necessary to convince a judge to reject the charges against him on Thursday.

This is a better case for Comey because the president is not silent, said the federal retirement judge John Jones. And it is eligible, so he has a chance to fight, I think, on vindictive proceedings.

Comey was charged with two counts for crime for having allegedly lied to the Congress during the testimony he gave in 2020. The false alleged statements concerned his complaint at the time that he had not authorized leaks to the press when he was at the head of the office when he supervised politically sensitive investigations.

In recent days, Trump has urged prosecutors within the Ministry of Justice to move more aggressively in their quest not only of Comey, but also the Attorney General of New York Letitia James, Democrat, and the Democratic Senator of California Adam Schiff, who all consider political enemies. Doj's senior leaders also argue for an accusation against the former national security adviser for Trump, John Bolton, a renowned critic of the president.

It is clearly vindictive. This is clearly his list of enemies, the former federal judge Scheindlin told CNN.

Trump told journalists on Friday that he expects other political opponents to be prosecuted following Comeys' indictment.

This is not a list, but I think there will be others, he told CNNS Kevin Liptak when leaving the White House. I mean, they are corrupt. They were corrupt and radical democrats. No, there will be others.

The criminal defendants seeking to convince judges to drop their business due to the unjust continued continuing obstacles, said legal experts.

But it is possible that the judges are more open to such offers during the second term of Trumps that the president pushes stronger and more publicly to demolish the tradition of independence for decades that the Ministry of Justice has had political interference in the criminal pursuit of his enemies.

He made so obvious that he targeted them, whatever the proof, that I think that a judge would be much more receptive to concepts, both, to selective prosecution and a vindictive, said Scheindlin, who was appointed to a New York Federal Court by former President Bill Clinton.

“ Never able to catch me ': See what Comey said to CNN in May about Trump

“ Never able to catch me ': See what Comey said to CNN in May about Trump

0:59

The strategy is already tested in other politically heavy criminal cases caused in recent months by the Trump administration.

Kilmar Abrego Garcia, the man of Maryland illegally expelled to El Salvador earlier this year and then brought back to the United States to face criminal charges in Tennessee, asked the judge supervising his business to drop the accusations of human smuggling against him because, he argues, he was unjustly present for having disputed his rejection.

And the Democratic representative of New Jersey, Lamonica McIiver, set up the legal gambit in a case against her earlier this year from a fight she had with federal agents in a installation of immigration and customs detention in her country of origin.

Comeys lawyer Patrick Fitzgerald said in a statement that his client denies the accusations against him and that they are looking forward to justifying him in the courtroom.

Comey is expected to be arrested on October 9.

Defenders' requests for business to be rejected according to their assertion that they are selective prosecution are generally legal losers due to the great discretionary power that prosecutors have made indictment.

Defenders must be able to show that the accusations they face are not normally brought against an individual located in a similar way, the actions of which could have led to the same case and that they are prosecuted on a discriminatory basis, because the government has distinguished them according to something like its race, their religion or their political opinion.

But a range of reasons undergoes prosecutors of the prosecutors' decision on the opportunity to file a complaint, and the strength of evidence plays a major role in this process.

It is a very hard motion to win because prosecutors receive a lot of discretionary power to decide what type of case to bring and what cases to bring, said Randall Eliason, a former federal prosecutor in Washington, DC, who served under republican and democrats.

He continued: You must really prove bad motivations from the accusation that they really come to you for a completely inappropriate reason.

Even if Comey could push the selective argument of the prosecution, Scheindlin explained that his lawyers could finally want to avoid doing so.

It's like admitting that yes, you did, but how is it that the other ten guys who were charged? She said. So, a defense lawyer for someone as deep as Comey, I don't think I'm going to want to make this argument according to which, well, I could have lie, but everyone is lying too.

An effort from Comey to bring the judge to launch the case on the basis of an assertion that he is vindently pursued, on the other hand, may be less a long, according to the experts with whom CNN has spoken.

These offers are generally based on an affirmation of the defendants that the government retaliated against them for having exercised certain rights. For example, someone could lift a request for vindictive prosecution if the prosecutors bear additional accusations against him after the person has rejected a advocacy agreement, rather choosing to bear his trial.

Trump has long been expressed on his grievances towards Comey, whom he blamed for having opened the Russian investigation into electoral interference of 2016 which weighed a large part of the first mandate of the presidents. After Comey was dismissed by Trump in 2017, he became a faithful critic of his online boss.

Even after Comey was charged Thursday, Trump continued his criticism of him last week by calling him sick and corrupt.

You see the Animus, said Jones, who was appointed to a Pennsylvania Federal Court by former President George W. Bush. What else do you need? This is an excellent case of testing to examine the contours of a real complaint for vindictive prosecution that you know, I was charged because the President of the United States did not love me and wanted me to be charged.

Trumps the declarations targeting Comey and others represent only part of the evidence on which they could rely if they press the judges to reject the accusations made against them. The other facts already fully exposed concern the recent turmoil within the office which continue the case of Comeys.

While the pressure rose to Erik Siebert, the American lawyer for the Virginia Oriental District, to bring accusations against James, the prosecutor was pushed and replaced acting by the loyalist of Trump, Lindsey Halligan.

They choose their guys and then try to find something they can load him, in relation to investigating these facts on the law and deciding if the accusations are appropriate, said Eliash. The whole topon and choose a new American lawyer who will do what the former American lawyer does not want, I mean, who triggers all kinds of red flags.

These staff developments have already presented themselves in court: ABREGO GARCIAS lawyers reported to them last Monday when they renewed their thrust so that the judge supervises his case to throw the accusations that he faces.

Justice services wish to pursue accusations of human smuggling against Abrego Garcia had disagreed between the prosecutors of the Nashville American lawyer, said sources to CNN, and its lawyers invoked Virginia's drama in order to specify that its situation does not exist in a vacuum cleaner.

This is hardly the only time the president sought to use the Doj to take revenge: the American prosecutor of the Oriental District of Virginia was forced not to welcome the prosecutor general of New York Letitia James, they wrote. In our case, the head of the criminal division resigned rather than bringing this vindictive pursuit himself.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2025/09/29/politics/how-trumps-own-actions-could-doom-comeys-criminal-case The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos