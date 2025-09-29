Day of the Labor Conference Oh Frabjous Day! The annual gathering of people who hate themselves a little more than they hate each other. You really wonder where they find some of these characters.

Sir Keir arrives in Liverpool as the least popular PM in history. Worse than Liz Truss or Boris Johnson to their nadirs, worse than Lloyd George when he did all his lady, worse than Neville Chamberlain. I bet that the ghost of Lord North is absolutely above the moon. Mr. Starmer is a black point of road traffic of a PM.

In light of this, Steve Reed had been sent to make the media by dodging in a way the hundreds of frustrated farmers who protested just outside the secure area, beeps. The former friend of farmers is now a secretary of housing and just as rough as ever. It was like interviewing a newly divorced wasp. Camilla Tominey of GB News asked him how it was that Sir Keir had gone from a landslide to the discharge so quickly. Well, we should not be surprised, broke Reed. Believe me, Steve, no.

City Steve was categorical that the people responsible for all the work cocks were, strangely, the conservatives. Given the organization of the Conservative and Unionist Party which is increasingly like attempts to manage a raffle in a mental asylum, it seems unlikely that they are behind certain Svengalian spirit games which forced Sir Keir, against his will, to appoint a parade of 24 -carat Rotters to the cabinet. Mr. Reed has plowed, saying that work did not operate a rotating door. Camilla Tominey then listed all the people who were forced to resign. She could also read the telephone directory.

After this Lammyean brain display, we went to Reeds New Specialist Subject: Houses. How much had been built? I know, it's really low. Barely reassuring. I do not know the exact figure, I am not Wikipedia. I wonder if he could be prudent to repair the ministers of this caliber with a small bell, like the medieval lepers of yesteryear, so that the general public can be warned of their approach. Finally, he broke Ms. Tominey: you only know because it is written in front of you! It's going to be so fun for three days!

Other members of the apparently endless Politburo of mediocrity have raised more questions than they answered. Baroness Morgan, the Welsh Prime Minister, told the conference in a vaguely suggestive tone that they go much more. Or? The employment center? Scotland secretary, Douglas Alexander, boasted that the government “promises promises”. How? By message? Telegram? Place them in old bottles and lob them in the Mersey?

The most excruciating of all, inevitably, was the Prime Minister himself. Sir Keirs' voice has always fascinated me. His tones challenge the exact description like a Dalek with a leading cold, like a strangled accountant, like an infected sinus that brought to life. Today, however, he excelled.

Presumably, so that his star guest, the Australian Prime Minister, felt at home, Starmer began to slip into random accent. Maybe Hed was temporarily possessed by the ghost of Crocodile Dundee or worked under the illusion that he had become a kind of less sympathetic Harold bishop of Neighbors. He congratulated Anthony Albanese as “another mumba” of the workers' movement. He then referred to “My house in Downing Stringht”.

The avuncular albo pretended not to notice that the strange gray man in front of him had a kind of verbal blow. Instead, he welcomed a “legend: a great Australian, Julia Gillard, who here with us”. Former Prime Minister Gillard, of course, was cut by his party for having been catastrophically unpopular and incompetent. She was the perfect guest.

Albo concluded by announcing that “work unity is the hope of the world”. I am not sure of that, but the work divisions have so far provide a lot of comedy in the world.