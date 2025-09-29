Trump announces a 100% price on films made abroad | Money news

(CNN) President Donald Trump said in a social article on Truth on Monday that he would impose a 100% rate on all films made outside the United States.
Trump did not specify when or how the price could be promulgated.
If Trump follows his threat, it would mark the first time that he essentially imposed a price on a service rather than a good.
The president initially threatened A 100% price on films produced abroad in May, arguing that other countries offer tax incentives that have attracted filmmakers abroad. In his post on Monday, he distinguished California, saying that the state had been particularly affected!
The state, on the other hand, has proposed and put into force many tax incentives, as are other American cities.
Hollywood was Completely caught off guard When Trump presented the price in May in May. On the first eyeshadow, its shocking and would represent a practically complete judgment of production, an initiate of the industry said to CNN at the time. But in reality, he has no competence to do it and it is too complex to apply.
American actors and directors generally prefer to work near their home. But the fact is that it is cheaper for Hollywood studios to pay so everyone can acquire planes, to pay for hotels, because the cost of labor, the lack of discounts and the ability to do things abroad are infinitely cheaper, said Jay Sures, vice-president of United Talent Agency, in CNN in May.
Share of Netflix (Nflx) opened 1% Monday morning after Trumps Post, while other cinema companies, including AMC (AMC) and the Walt Disney Company (Say), open higher.
Cinema ticket sales are down in the United States, as the number of majority outings in theaters has dropped since the pandemic and consumers have moved their vision habits to streaming platforms to look at home.
US BOX Office Gross completed a little less than $ 12 billion in 2018 before NoseDiving at just over $ 2 billion in 2020, when many theaters were closed due to COVVID. Although the theaters have rebounded, the number of versions is about half of what it was in 2019. The total of the national box office has not overshadowed $ 9 billion since.
Warner Bros. Discovery, CNNS Parent Company, raised $ 4 billion in world-office sales this year, the first studio to reach this level.
More prices in progress
Beyond films, Trump is preparing a multitude of other prices.
Wednesday, the administration should impose a 100% brand medication ratesome exceptions; A 25% price on heavy trucks; A 50% price on kitchen centers and vanities; as well as a 30% price on padded furniture.
In a separate publication on social networks on Monday, Trump said that he was planning to impose a substantial rate on all furniture imported in the United States.
