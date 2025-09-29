Na adopted the resolution condemning the conduct of Imran Khan to the main journalist





The assembly Sadiq meets the members of the Pakistan (PRA) reporters' association (PRA) to President House in Parliament, Islamabad, September 29, 2025. X / @ Naofpakistanna President Ayaz Sadiq condemns the behavior of journalists.

Islamabad: The National Assembly (NA) adopted a resolution on Monday condemning the founder of PTI, Imran Khans, the ill -treatment of the main journalist Ijaz Ahmed, during legal proceedings, of the Adiala prison.

The episode began when members of the Association of Parliamentary Journalists of Pakistan (ARP) left the procedure of the National Assembly to protest against the ill -treatment of Ahmed.

The principal journalist had informed the president of NA Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and other parliamentary leaders of the exchange, saying that the founder of the PTI had used an abusive language against him when he asked a question.

In response, the PRA electoral committee, led by President Tariq Sameer, submitted an official request to the speaker for a raising during the assembly session. The higher members' committees put pressure on their request at a meeting with the president of the NA.

President Sadiq, while referring the case to the Federal Minister of Law Azam Nazeer Tarar, said that this behavior towards journalists was condemnable. He added that the leveling of accusations and the publication of threats were a characteristic of the founder of the PTI.

Later in the procedure, the Chamber suspended the rules to allow the resolution to be filed. The resolution instructed the Ministry of the Interior to provide security to Ahmed and ordered the cybercriminal wing to act against the threats issued.

He noted that not only was the journalist subjected to inappropriate remarks to Adiala prison, but he also received threats to social networks afterwards.

The resolution indicated: This house condemns the language and the inappropriate threats intended for the journalist of the Adiala prison.

Meanwhile, PTI legislators opposed this decision.

PTI President, lawyer Gohar Ali, said the party respected the role of the media in the possibility of raising public issues and had also been with journalists about the issue of Pakistan Electronic Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA).

He argued that PTI did not know exactly what had happened inside the prison and recalled that when Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Ali Amin Gandapur, was confronted with problems, the party had also carried its cases in the media.

'Unfortunate'

Speaking on the floor NA, the Minister of Law Tarar condemned the incident and called him unhappy. He criticized the online campaign against the main journalist in which threatening remarks have been made, saying that such actions could endanger lives.

This house must give an example of tolerance. Politics and civility go hand in hand, and disagreements should be resolved by dialogue, not on abuse, he said.

The minister warned that intimidation instead of the debate could weaken democracy. He urged the government and the Allied parties to act immediately to respond to the concerns of journalists.

He also asked the legislators of all parties to help solve the problem, stressing that press freedom and respect for journalists were vital for democracy.

Meanwhile, PPP chief Shazia Marri also condemned the ill -treatment of journalists and the online harassment campaign against him. She described the incident as a serious affair that required urgent attention.

She said that Ahmed was a journalist respected with decades of experience and a solid professional ethics file. We may not always agree with its reports, but its integrity has always been clear, she said.

She raised concerns about the circulation of her photo on social networks, as well as calls for hatred. It is irresponsible. Journalism is not a crime. Media workers must have space to exercise their functions in a responsible manner, she added.

