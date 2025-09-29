



Beijang: Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Monday that religions in the communist nation should “adapt more” to socialist society, by stimulating its previous assertion of sinization of religions in China. He stressed the importance of ensuring that religions in China adapt more to the Chinese context, said that the Xinhua news agency also said that XI also called to provide active advice to religions so that they can adapt to a socialist society while he was chaired a group study of the CPC Central Committee political bureau. Since coming to power in 2012, XI, 72, has reoriented the policies of the Communist Party in power over religion, realizing them with Marxist ideology. In July of this year, the spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry Mao Ning, while answering a question, defended the “crumbling” of Tibetan Buddhism and other religions under the directives published by Xi Jinping. “I believe that the spinity of religion does not consist in restricting religious practice; rather than all religions must adapt to the social, cultural and historical context of the country. Tibetan Buddhism in China is an excellent example of religion which has integrated Chinese characteristics, illustrating the process of healthcare,” said Mao. China says it has religious freedom, but it should work in the parameters set by the party. We do not yet know what religions should do to adapt more to Chinese conditions. XI comments on religion come in the context of its recent visit to Tibet and Xinjiang, the two sprawling provinces which still retain their religious identity after more than seven decades of CPC rule and repression against them. While Buddhism is still well anchored in the decades of Tibet after the departure of Dalai Lama for exile in Dharamshala in India, the Muslims of Uygur have remained the majority community of Xinjiang, where the human rights groups of the UN and international persons allegedly allegedly alleged Uygurs. China has prohibited the militant group the Islamic movement of East Turkestan (ETIM), which Beijing accuses of fighting for a separate homeland for Muslims of Uygur.

