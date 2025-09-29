PM Modi Pens Foreword of the Memoirs of Giorgia Meloni, calls him his “Mann Ki Baat”





Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the strength of Melonis, the commitment to the public service and its unshakable link with its roots.

New Delhi: Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni revealed his personal history in his new autobiography, I am Giorgia: My Roots, My Principles. What makes this even more special for Indian readers is the preface written by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.pm Modi described the autobiography of Melonis like his Mann Ki Baat. PM Modi rents the leadership and conviction of Melonis In his introduction to the book, Prime Minister Narendra Modi describes Meloni's journey as that of courage, conviction and dedication to the public service. Prime Minister Modi writes that Melonis's life does not only concern politics or power, but on a deep commitment to the people of Italy. “Over the past 11 years, I have had the privilege of engaging with many world leaders. The story of Prime Minister Melonis is really remarkable. It is not only a personal journey; it is a story that resonates with the lasting ideals that transcend cultures,” said Prime Minister Modi in the foreword. (Image source: x)Meloni book “She has always been pragmatic, engaged in the world good and has expressed interests from Italy with remarkable clarity,” he wrote. The PM Modi has connected Meloni's journey with the concept of Nari Shakti and has drawn a parallel between the leadership of Meloni and the venerated role of women in Indian culture. “Prime Minister Meloni has remained rooted in his values ​​and traditions while adopting the world scene with confidence. Melonis Autobiography tells the story of his ascent of a modest district of Rome to become the Prime Minister of Italy. “His belief in defending his cultural heritage while engaging with the world reflects values ​​that resonate deeply with us in India,” explains Prime Minister Modi. “This autobiography underlines how its principles of purpose on partisan policy and compassion for its people can inspire leaders around the world.” The PM Modi also highlights the deep cultural ties between India and Italy. The two nations share common values, including the defense of heritage, the importance of the community and the celebration of femininity as a director. Modi thinks that these shared civilizational instincts are the foundation of friendship between him and meloni. “Our nations are joined by respect for tradition and an embrace of modernity. This is the foundation of my own personal friendship with Prime Minister Meloni,” writes Prime Minister Modi. The viral link between PM Modi and Meloni The personal link between the Prime Ministers Modi and Meloni has become a viral sensation on social networks. The hashtag #Melodi, invented by Meloni, took the internet storm.

