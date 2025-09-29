Trump announces a 100% price on films made abroad





President Donald Trump said on Monday in a social article of truth that he would impose a 100% “rate” on all films made outside the United States “.

Trump did not specify when or how the price could be promulgated.

If Trump follows his threat, it would mark the first time that he essentially imposed a price on a service rather than raw good.

The president initially threatened a 100% price on films produced abroad in May, arguing that other countries offer tax incentives that have attracted filmmakers abroad. In his article on Monday, he distinguished California, saying that the state “was particularly affected!”

Hollywood was completely caught when Trump presented the price for the first time in May. “In the first blush, it is shocking and would represent a practically complete stop of production,” said an Industry initiate at CNN at the time. “But in reality, he has no competence to do it and it's too complex to apply.”

American actors and directors generally prefer to work near their home. But “the fact is that it is cheaper for Hollywood studios to pay so everyone can acquire planes, pay the hotels, because the cost of labor, the lack of discounts and the ability to do things abroad are infinitely cheaper,” CNN Jay Son, vice-president of United Talent Agency told CNN, in May.

This is a story in development and will be updated.

