Politics
For Turkey, article 5 is dead
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan made gestures at a press conference after the plenary session at the NATO summit in Hague, the Netherlands, June 25, 2025. [Markus Schreiber/AP]
Article 5 of NATO is not a white check. He was only triggered once after September 11 and even by consensus, each ally choosing his own answer. For Turkey, this means that article 5 is not a guarantee: it requires persuading all the allies, without certainty of military action.
Geography is not an Ankaras problem. Article 6 extends protection to the territory of turkeys, ships and planes. The real problem is political: if an incident is considered an armed attack is always decided by consensus.
Here is the dilemma of turkeys. NATO defines terrorism as a basic threat and has condemned Hamas' attacks. The EU applies binding sanctions on Hamas, prohibiting all support. When the president of turkeys insists that Hamas is not a terrorist group and organizes his management in Istanbul, the shock with European commitments is austere.
If Israel strikes Hamas' assets in Türkiye, NATO debitated sovereignty against terrorist infrastructure. A consensus for the war would collide with the law of the EU. At most, fragmented support could ever follow a collective battle.
The same logic applies at sea. In the scenario of the anger of the posesidons, an emergency plan by Israel, Greece, Cyprus and Egypt if the Northern Cyprus Occupation threat crosses a critical threshold The article 5 offers Ankara without coverage. The plan is not an assault but the application of international law: dismantling of the bases of Turkish missiles and drones, neutralize the intelligence centers and eliminate the occupation forces. Its objective is the liberation and reunification of Cyprus under the sovereignty that the EU itself requires. No ally will be held with Turkey; The seat with illegal occupation would mean violating European law itself.
The wider maritime image reinforces this. In December 2019, and again in 2025, the European Union ruled that the maritime memorandum of Turkey-Libya violates the sovereign rights of third states, does not comply with the law of the sea and cannot produce legal consequences. A NATO mobilization to defend such an illegal complaint is inconceivable. If Athens, Nicosia, Jerusalem or Cairo act to prevent its implementation, NATO has no legal grounds to intervene, and the allies joining Turkey would again violate their EU obligations.
This contradiction is structural. The Lisbon Treaty obliges EU members to support current foreign policy and to fight terrorism, not to protect it. Article 42, paragraph 7, of the Treaty on the European Union (TEU), the EUS mutual defense clause, explicitly requires harmony with NATO, NATO cannot be used to replace EU law. Lisbon creates a legal obligation; Article 5 Only a political option. In a confrontation, Lisbon prevails.
The turkeys, the first nuclear power plant, built and owned by Russia Rosatom, approve the dependence of the Ankaras in Moscow. If he poured into military use, it would be a crisis of proliferation, not a problem of defense of NATO. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogans notes, some countries have missiles with nuclear warheads and they tell us that we cannot have them. I do not accept that, barely reassures the allies. Any attempted Akkuyu militarization would not trigger the protection of article 5 but the reverse: the consequences would be sanctions, nor even a preventive strike such as the actions of the Israels against the Iraqi reactor Osirak in 1981, the secret installations of the Syrias in 2007, or the nuclear infrastructure Irans in 2025.
Strategically, NATO is less arranged in 2025 to serve as a turkey shield. At the height of The Hague, US officials openly questioned automatic commitments. Europeans with defense costs, no government can justify the use of article 5 to protect Hamas, illegal allegations or nuclear adventurism.
Hamas is not the only case either: American reports of the American Treasury in 2023 and 2025 have exhibited companies based in Istanbul channeling millions of Irans Force in Yemens Houthis, funding drones and missile attacks against international expeditions, including Greek ships. The ankaras tolerance of these networks shows a wider bond with Irans proxies. Defending a member of State that moves Hamas while allowing Houthis would not be a collective defense but the legitimization of terrorism itself. No European or court parliament could approve NATO to defend such a record.
Article 5 has never been designed to settle disputes within NATO. He defends himself against external aggression, not intra-alliances. If Greece and turkey clash directly, article 5 will not be invoked against an ally in the name of the other.
In Athens, Nicosia and Jerusalem, the eyes are wide open. Greece has always challenged the Maritime Memorandum of the turkey, Cyprus fought for its rights, and Israel has proven that he could dismantle strategic threats disguised as civil projects. The eastern Mediterranean leaves no room for illusions.
For Turkey, article 5 is dead. For Europe, it is clarity: NATO was built to defend the allies against attack so as not to defend them against their own contradictions.
Shay Gal is an expert in international policy, management of strategic crises and communications. It operates on a global scale, focusing on power relations, geopolitical strategy and public diplomacy, as well as their impact on politics and decision -making.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.ekathimerini.com/opinion/1282156/for-turkey-article-5-is-dead/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Rams are preparing for Mountain West Fall -Individuals and ITA Regionals
- How to influence government extinguishers
- Philippine earthquake: dozens of dies and hundreds of wounded in massive vibrations
- Moments of an earthquake 6.9 size hit the Philippines
- Donald Trump to meet Xi Jinping in four weeks, promises aid to American farmers in the midst of the pricing war
- Donald prevails over the notation of the approval of the Republicans
- Storm Amy is expected to bring strong winds and heavy rain in the future | British news
- Trump says soldiers should use “dangerous” American cities as “training ground”
- Sun Devil Football to play Jayhawks in London on the Union Jack Classic
- Priced after criticizing Erdogan, the Turkish journalist loses his job the same day, he became Father Balkanweb.com
- IM returns an asset in distress, explains Kemi Badenoch – Politico
- Will the alleged degree report be revoked? Lawyer Roy Suryo unloads the Jokowi scenario