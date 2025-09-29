Article 5 of NATO is not a white check. He was only triggered once after September 11 and even by consensus, each ally choosing his own answer. For Turkey, this means that article 5 is not a guarantee: it requires persuading all the allies, without certainty of military action.

Geography is not an Ankaras problem. Article 6 extends protection to the territory of turkeys, ships and planes. The real problem is political: if an incident is considered an armed attack is always decided by consensus.

Here is the dilemma of turkeys. NATO defines terrorism as a basic threat and has condemned Hamas' attacks. The EU applies binding sanctions on Hamas, prohibiting all support. When the president of turkeys insists that Hamas is not a terrorist group and organizes his management in Istanbul, the shock with European commitments is austere.

If Israel strikes Hamas' assets in Türkiye, NATO debitated sovereignty against terrorist infrastructure. A consensus for the war would collide with the law of the EU. At most, fragmented support could ever follow a collective battle.

The same logic applies at sea. In the scenario of the anger of the posesidons, an emergency plan by Israel, Greece, Cyprus and Egypt if the Northern Cyprus Occupation threat crosses a critical threshold The article 5 offers Ankara without coverage. The plan is not an assault but the application of international law: dismantling of the bases of Turkish missiles and drones, neutralize the intelligence centers and eliminate the occupation forces. Its objective is the liberation and reunification of Cyprus under the sovereignty that the EU itself requires. No ally will be held with Turkey; The seat with illegal occupation would mean violating European law itself.

The wider maritime image reinforces this. In December 2019, and again in 2025, the European Union ruled that the maritime memorandum of Turkey-Libya violates the sovereign rights of third states, does not comply with the law of the sea and cannot produce legal consequences. A NATO mobilization to defend such an illegal complaint is inconceivable. If Athens, Nicosia, Jerusalem or Cairo act to prevent its implementation, NATO has no legal grounds to intervene, and the allies joining Turkey would again violate their EU obligations.

This contradiction is structural. The Lisbon Treaty obliges EU members to support current foreign policy and to fight terrorism, not to protect it. Article 42, paragraph 7, of the Treaty on the European Union (TEU), the EUS mutual defense clause, explicitly requires harmony with NATO, NATO cannot be used to replace EU law. Lisbon creates a legal obligation; Article 5 Only a political option. In a confrontation, Lisbon prevails.

The turkeys, the first nuclear power plant, built and owned by Russia Rosatom, approve the dependence of the Ankaras in Moscow. If he poured into military use, it would be a crisis of proliferation, not a problem of defense of NATO. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogans notes, some countries have missiles with nuclear warheads and they tell us that we cannot have them. I do not accept that, barely reassures the allies. Any attempted Akkuyu militarization would not trigger the protection of article 5 but the reverse: the consequences would be sanctions, nor even a preventive strike such as the actions of the Israels against the Iraqi reactor Osirak in 1981, the secret installations of the Syrias in 2007, or the nuclear infrastructure Irans in 2025.

Strategically, NATO is less arranged in 2025 to serve as a turkey shield. At the height of The Hague, US officials openly questioned automatic commitments. Europeans with defense costs, no government can justify the use of article 5 to protect Hamas, illegal allegations or nuclear adventurism.

Hamas is not the only case either: American reports of the American Treasury in 2023 and 2025 have exhibited companies based in Istanbul channeling millions of Irans Force in Yemens Houthis, funding drones and missile attacks against international expeditions, including Greek ships. The ankaras tolerance of these networks shows a wider bond with Irans proxies. Defending a member of State that moves Hamas while allowing Houthis would not be a collective defense but the legitimization of terrorism itself. No European or court parliament could approve NATO to defend such a record.

Article 5 has never been designed to settle disputes within NATO. He defends himself against external aggression, not intra-alliances. If Greece and turkey clash directly, article 5 will not be invoked against an ally in the name of the other.

In Athens, Nicosia and Jerusalem, the eyes are wide open. Greece has always challenged the Maritime Memorandum of the turkey, Cyprus fought for its rights, and Israel has proven that he could dismantle strategic threats disguised as civil projects. The eastern Mediterranean leaves no room for illusions.

For Turkey, article 5 is dead. For Europe, it is clarity: NATO was built to defend the allies against attack so as not to defend them against their own contradictions.

Shay Gal is an expert in international policy, management of strategic crises and communications. It operates on a global scale, focusing on power relations, geopolitical strategy and public diplomacy, as well as their impact on politics and decision -making.