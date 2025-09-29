Politics
PM Modi rents the theme of the empowerment of women in the book before Melonis
New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote a preface to the Italian to the Indian edition of the autobiography of the Italian Prime Minister Georgia Meloni.
Prime Minister Modi describes the book, which should be launched on October 7, 2025 like “Mann Ki Baat” by Meloni, inspired by his own monthly radio broadcast of the same name.
“It is not only an autobiography; it is his Mann Ki Baat,” said PM Modi in the foreword to the book that was originally published in Italy.
“I am delighted that Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni wrote his autobiography, I am Giorgia. Over the past 11 years, I have had the privilege of engaging with many world leaders, each with a different life trip. Sometimes their travels transcend cultures. Special, “PM Modi wrote.
In the foreword to the autobiography entitled “I am Giorgia – my roots, my principles” published by Rupa's publications, Prime Minister Modi says the book, “gives readers an overview and rare of the heart and mind of one of the most dynamic and dynamic leaders in the world and the most dynamic in the world.”
“There are different ways to understand and appreciate the rise and leadership of Prime Minister Meloni. Among these, I can see a strong link between its history and the concept of Nari Shakti, the divine female energy which has been venerated in Indic traditions for thousands of years in many forms,” wrote PM Modi.
The life and leadership of Meloni, says Prime Minister Modi “remind us of these timeless truths. It has firmly held on its roots while leading her nation with confidence on the world stage. This is why her journey resonates so deeply with us in India.”
Originally published in Italy, the American publishing of the book has a preface by Donald Trump Junior.
In his foreword, Prime Minister Modi Fun says it is recalled that India and Italy are bound by much more than treaties or trade.
“We are linked by shared civilizational instincts such as the defense of heritage, the strength of the community and the celebration of femininity as a master force. Our nations are joined in mind by respect for tradition and an embrace of modernity. It is the foundation of my own personal friendship with Prime Minister Meloni.”
“While India and Italy deepen their partnership, this book will enrich our understanding of each other and strengthen the importance of human connection at the heart of global cooperation. I am convinced that it will be well received as a refreshing history of an exceptional contemporary political leader and a patriot. It will be a great honor to have written this avant-garde advantage.”
The Italian Prime Minister, Meloni, had made a state visit to India in March 2023, months after his electoral victory in September 2022. During this visit, the links between India and Italy were improved towards a strategic partnership.
The interactions between PM Modi and Meloni were popular on social networks. At a time of 2023, the hashtag #Melodi was a trend after Prime Minister Modi responded to a selfie published by the Italian Prime Minister during the COP28 meeting in Dubai in which Meloni wrote #Melodi, a combination of the names of the two leaders.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni had held earlier this month held a telephone conversation in which they discussed opinions on regional and world interest matters. Prime Minister Meloni had given greetings to Prime Minister Modi at his 75th anniversary on September 17 of this year, praising his leadership and his commitment to India's progress.
Recently, Meloni said that India can play a very important role in resolving in progress in the world. “I think it can play a very important role,” Giorgia Meloni told Ani on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly. She was asked about the role of India in resolving in progress.
Born in Rome in 1977 on October 22, 2022, Meloni became the first woman Prime Minister in Italy. She wrote on her childhood in the Garbatella working class district of her ascent in Italian and European politics. She also tackles her first difficulties, the deep influence of her mother and sister, and the absence of her father.
|
