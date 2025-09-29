



President Donald Trump announced on Monday the prices on films and furniture made outside America, saying that other countries were flying these companies in America.

Donald Trump said other countries were stealing cinema in the United States like flying “Candy to a baby”. (AP)

In an article on Truth Social, Trump said that he imposed a 100% price on “any film” made outside the United States. He said that other countries were flying the film to make films in America, such as “stealing candies for a baby”.

“Our film production company has been stolen in the United States of America, by other countries, as is the flight of candies to a baby. California, with its weak and incompetent governor, has been particularly affected! Consequently, in order to solve this long-standing, endless problem, I will impose a 100% price on all the films that are made outside the United States. Thank you for your attention.

In a separate article, Donald Trump announced that he would impose substantial prices on furniture manufactured by other countries, citing that North Carolina has completely lost its furniture activity because of China and others.

His social article Truth said: “In order to do North Carolina, which has completely lost its furniture activity because of China, and other countries, once again, I will still impose substantial prices on a country that does not make its furniture in the United States. Details to follow !!! the president DJT.”

Earlier this week, President Trump announced a series of prices on a number of products, ranging from pharmaceutical products to heavy trucks.

He imposed the highest prices of 100% on pharmaceutical products and said that the tax will not apply to companies that “build” their manufacturing plant in America. Trump also explained what he meant by “construction”. He said it imposed that the factory of a pharmaceutical company was either “breaks” or “under construction” in the United States.

In addition, he imposed a 50% rate on kitchen centers, bathroom vanities and other related products. Trump also announced a 30% levy from padded furniture and a 25% price on heavy trucks.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/world-news/us-news/donald-trump-announces-tariffs-on-movies-furniture-made-outside-us-101759151783013.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos