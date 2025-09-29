



Given his recent false claims that have already ended seven wars, Donald Trump's latest promise to end the war in Gaza will be taken with a generous pinch of salt by most observers.

“We have a real chance of greatness in the Middle East. All of them are on board for something special, for the first time. We are going to do it !!!” The American president wrote on his social platform Truth on Sunday.

Trump referred to his 21-point plan, whose details emerged during the weekend, before his White House meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday the couple's fourth meeting this year. But what exactly does this plan involve?

What are the key points of the 21 point plan of Trump?

Above all, he creates a way to a Palestinian state, something in a coherent and vehemence manner by Israel and a future roadmap for Gaza. The plan seen by several media requires the release of the 20 living hostages remaining in Gaza and a number of those who have already died, in exchange for the release of hundreds of Palestinians detained in Israel. This should occur within 48 hours of an agreement concluded.

“Once all the hostages have been released, Israel will release 250 prisoners serving perpetuity sentences plus 1,700 gas held after October 7. For each Israeli hostage whose remains are released, Israel will publish the remains of 15 deceased,” reported the Washington Post.

Trump boasts Gaza in agreement as Israel Slams of Palestinian State

The plan also requires the abolition of Hamas recognized as a terrorist organization by the German government, the EU, the United States and certain Arab states of power and a commitment from its part to disarm, the reform of the Palestinian Authority (PA) and a promise on the part of Israel not to launch other attacks against Qatar, which has tried to act as a force of mediation in the conflict.

The other points include: Gaza receiving an economic growth plan, a security guarantee for Gaza applied by the American and regional powers, and the possibility for people who have left the region, while no one in Gaza will be forced to leave. Under the plan, Gaza would initially be managed by a transitional government with former members of Hamas to stay and engage in the new plan or be authorized to move to other countries, apparently without name.

In addition, Israeli Defense Forces (FDI) must interrupt all operations immediately by an agreement and put all the territories captured. Israel must also promise not to occupy or annex Gaza. A commission of inquiry under the United Nations Human Rights Council (CDH) concluded earlier this month that Israel had committed a genocide against the Palestinians.

There are also guarantees planned for the aid of international agencies which can reach Gaza without hindrance on each side, although there is no mention of the Gaza Humaninian Foundation (GHF), which is supported by Israel and the United States.

How did the 21-point plan produce?

American envoy Steve Witkoff said on September 23 that Trump launched the plan at a meeting that day with leaders of the Arab and Muslim countries (Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Turkey, Pakistan, Egypt, United Arab Emirates and Jordan) in the United Nations. The President of the Palestinian Authority, Mahmoud Abbas, was not authorized to attend the United Nations General Assembly, where the touch meeting took place after the United States government refused a visa.

These nations involved in the meeting said that they “reiterated their commitment to cooperate with President Trump and stressed the importance of his management to end the war” in a joint declaration.

The president of the Palestinian national authority, Mahmoud Abbas, was not authorized in the United States for the General Assembly of the United Nations, so he appeared by video Linkage: Jeenah Moon / Reuters

The plan would have been helped by the Tony Blair Institute for world change, managed by the former British Prime Minister. Some reports suggest that Blair who is far from universally popular in the Middle East because of his support for the 2003 Iraq Invasion of Iraq will serve as head of the Gaza International Transitioning Authority within the framework of the plan. Gita could control several years until the Palestinian authority is assessed as having fulfilled the necessary conditions.

The plan comes following an increasing number of Western nations, such as the United Kingdom, France and Canada, recognizing the Palestinian state. Netanyahu called this “shameful decision”.

What have Israel and Hamas said about the 21-point plan so far?

While Trump was generally optimistic about his plan, Netanyahu was more circumspect, but not disdainful. “We are working on it,” he told Fox News on Sunday. “It has not yet been finalized, but we are working with President Trump's team, in fact, as we are talking about.”

On Friday, an official of the nameless Hamas told the news agency that Hamas had not been presented with the plan. The organization then published a statement on Sunday: “Hamas is ready to consider positively and responsible for any proposal from mediators, provided that such a proposal protects the national rights of the Palestinians.”

In another suggestion of the difficulties that Netanyahu will face, even if he supports the plan, the Minister of Finance of Israel, Bezalel Smotrich, described on Monday a series of “red lines” on X. He wrote that Israel's security was based on “actions, our grip on the country and the uncompromising application which depends only on the army (Israeli military) and our defense establishment”. He also rejected any involvement of the AP, which governs Gaza until Hamas entered power in 2007.

Published by: Chrispin Mwakideu

