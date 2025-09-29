Politics
China pushes us to oppose Taiwan's independence in a major change
Beijing Chinese President Xi Jinping renews the United States to change an old sentence of the decades describing his position on the independence of Taiwan, a concession that would be a major diplomatic victory for Beijing.
China asked the Trump administration to officially declare that it is opposed to the independence of Taiwan, according to a person familiar with the issue, who asked not to be identified to discuss private information.
The suggested wording is stronger than the declaration of Biden administrations that US officials
Do not support
The Auto-Strict Island in search of formal independence and would add to the Chinese campaign to isolate Taiwan on the world scene. The Wall Street Journal first reported the request.
The Trump administration has not made a decision concerning the request, and it is a long list of requests on the part of the Chinese side considered, according to a separate person familiar with the issue, which asked not to be identified as the information is private.
An information sheet on the State Department on American links with Taiwan is currently not available on its website.
The language defining the American relationship with Taiwan has long been a sensitive subject.
In February, after the State Department suddenly withdrawn from its website a sentence saying that the United States did not support the independence of Taiwan, Beijing quickly urged Washington to correct its misdeeds. Before that, the Biden administration removed the sentence in May 2022 but restored it after Chinese officials protested.
The spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Chinas, Guo Jiakun, reiterated the position of Beijing in Taiwan when asked on September 29 during a regular briefing in Beijing on Chinese demand. The maintenance of the principle of China absolutely implies opposite Taiwanese independence.
Taiwans’s Ministry of Foreign Ministry spokesman Hsiao Kuang-Wei said Taipei continues to closely monitor Beijing manipulative stories, while maintaining fluid and close communication with the United States and other partner countries.
The US State Department did not respond to a request for comments made outside working hours.
Any change in label will concern Washingtons is positioned on self-rouled democracy, which Beijing considers a part of its territory, becomes a currency of trade war.
In a brutal reversal of policies, Mr. Trump has already set up the negotiation table, certain technological borders imposed on China on national security problems.
The importance concerns less an imminent American change of American policy and more on Beijing tests, the Washingtons resolve on the wording which he considers as at the heart of his position, said Craig Singleton, principal director of the Chinese program for the defense of democracies based in Washington.
China had repeatedly raised this rhetorical change with the Biden administration, which refused to comply.
The fact that it is noted again is in accordance with the increasing strategy of Beijing: Pocket Small Wins, then pushes more, said Mr. Singleton.
Talks intervene as American president Donald Trump and Mr. Xi
Prepare for an expected meeting
At a next summit in South Korea, where they will continue to prevent the terms of a broader agreement.
While these negotiations endeavor, Washington has still not signed a trade agreement with Global Chip Hub Taiwan, despite at least four cycles of negotiations.
Stressing the sensitivities, Mr. Trump seems to balance efforts to maintain cordial links with Taiwan without disturbing dialogue with Mr. XI.
In July, US officials denied the president of Taiwan, Lai Ching-Te, permission to transit through New York, after China has raised objections with Washington about the visit.
This hesitation has annoyed certain officials in the United States, who fear that Mr. Trump can concede too much in Beijing, said familiar people with the question When the trip was canceled.
Since President Richard Nixon broke the official ties with Taipei to establish relations with Beijing in the 1970s, the United States adopted a policy of China which left the sovereignty of indefinite taiwans.
For decades, Washington adopted a strategic ambiguity as to whether US forces would defend Taiwan against a Chinese attack.
Taiwan is one of the biggest flash points of Chinese links with the United States, which are already heavy with problems such as trade, technological transfers and human rights.
Washington is the biggest military contributor in Taipeis, although Mr. Trump suggested that the island should pay for protection.
Given that the Democratic Progressive Party of Taiwans (DPP) won power in 2016, the Chinese government has increased its world message that self-structure is inalienable from the People's Republic of China.
Such efforts are bearing fruit, according to the Lowy Institute which found that more governments in developing countries have subscribed to the Beijing version of this story.
Beijing to portray any change as an erosion of support in the United States in Taiwan and the DPP in power, said that Ms. Sarah Beran, who was a senior national security council in the Biden administration, managing the questions of China and Taiwan.
Washington should have a high bar for a change like this requiring a verifiable and measurable reduction in Chinese military activity around the island which would significantly consolidate cross peace, added Ms. Beran, who is now a partner of Macro Advisory Partners. Bloomberg
