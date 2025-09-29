A planning day entered the Covid school closures, investigation into investigation





The government has only started to plan the school closure only the day before the Decision, the COVVI-19 investigation heard. Until March 16, 2020, he focused on maintaining open schools, there was therefore no emergency plans in place, according to the evidence provided by former education secretary Gavin Williamson. Sir Gavin described a “24 -hour maritime change change” in his written evidence, said lawyer for the clear survey Dobbin KC. His declaration of opening came on the first day of the eighth session of the Covid survey, which will examine the impact of the pandemic on children and young people in the United Kingdom.

The investigation also learned that Sir Gavin thought that the closure of schools in January 2021 was “not necessary”, but was “a panicked decision taken without the interests of children before and in the center”. However, Boris Johnson rejected this description of the decision, the two that should be questioned later in the session, Dobbin told the investigation. “It is important that there is a dispute as to whether the planning of such a seismic event existed,” she said. The Welsh government acknowledged that there was “inadequate planning” to close schools, and the Scottish government said that there was also a “limited preparation”.

The president of the investigation, the Baroness Hallett, opened the session by saying that the impact of the pandemic on children was “serious and, for many, long -term”. Over the next four weeks, the survey will examine: Education disturbance

Emotional well-being of children and social interactions due to isolation

How the physical health and access to children's health care were affected

The experiences of those who have conditions like a long

How the role of professionals like social workers has changed We also expect that current high absence rate in schoolsAnd why so few vulnerable children attended school during the first locking. The decision concerning the services to close or open “often prioritized adults or the economy on children's well-being” with “closed playgrounds in certain regions while pubs were open,” said Steve Broach KC, who represented the children's rights organizations, said the investigation. Schools were closed to all students, with the exception of those of key workers and vulnerable children for two periods in 2020 and 2021.

The investigation brought together the stories of 18,000 children and young people affected by the pandemic. The audience was informed of children who spent 19 hours a day playing video games and young delinquents who received only 45 minutes outside their cell. Mom Aisha told the Every Story Matters project of the investigation that she believed that the current lack of education, employment or training of her 17 -year -old son is largely due to the important years of education he missed during the Pandemic. “Usually you have the work experience and think about what you are going to do in the future, you have all these advice in school, and he didn't do it,” she said. “Now he hangs out in places where he shouldn't, he is in trouble.” The investigation also heard of children who were most at risk and who suffered “serious damage” in the hands of those who should have taken care of them. The social worker Imani said she had found an incredible duration to assess families with history of domestic violence and had to count on virtual visits. “It has become very, very delicate,” she said. “For example, if you say:” Can I see the family environment? “You know that someone will point the phone or camera where they want you to see, as opposed to the corners that he really does not want you to see. Many children still live with a long cocheter or the consequences for life that they cannot access the right support, heard the investigation. Grace, from Wales, said that she had a hard time obtaining medical aid for her newborn son for several ear infections during the pandemic. He could not meet a specialist in the hearing until years later, when Grace was informed that he was partially deaf accordingly. “It is now four and a half years and it was only a year that we have managed to get him a hearing appointment,” she said. “It could have been picked up much earlier if it was easier to see it.” The government said it was determined to learn the lessons in the investigation. The session examining the impact on children and young people should last four weeks. The Covid Investigation Podcast is available on BBC Sounds

