“ No right to compare the match in the battlefield '': Congress on PM Modi Op Sindoor Asia Cup Post





The Congress struck the position of “ Sindoor '' Operation '' of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday on the victory of the Asian Cup of India against Pakistan, saying that it is not fair to “compare a cricket match to a battlefield”. After the victory of India in Asia, Prime Minister Modi said that Operation Sindoor was on the ground. (Ani) After India beat Pakistan by five counters in the Asian Cup final at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, Prime Minister Modi posted on X to congratulate the team and compared the match to Operation Sindoor. “The Sindoor operation on the game field. The result is the same-India wins! Congratulations to our cricket players,” he said. Congress chief Pawan Khera refused the Prime Minister's post on X and said: “Prime Minister JI, first of all, is not fair to compare a cricket match to a battlefield.” “Second, if you have made the comparison, then you have to learn from the Indian team that when you are close to victory, the good captains do not stop fire on the orders of a third referee,” he added. The atmosphere between Team India and Pakistan was clearly tense while the Asian Cup matches took place in the context of border tensions after the Pahalgam terrorist attack on April 22, which left 26 dead. Indian players also refused to shake hands with their Pakistani opponents during one of the games. After their final victory also, the team led by Suryakumar Yadav did not accept the Trophy of the Asian Cup of the President of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Mohin Naqvi. Naqvi had previously recorded a complaint with the International Cricket Council (ICC) on the behavior of Team India after the handshake. He had also shared reprehensible messages on social networks, showing Pakistan's allegations to bring down Indian fighter planes in the conflict after operation Sindoor, an affirmation for which Islamabad did not present any evidence. Earlier, Congress MP, Shashi Tharoor, began to congratulate the team from India and extended a “salvation” to coach Gautam Gambir. While we are delighted with the exciting victory in the #Asiacup final last night, also pay tribute to the often clever coach, @gautamgambhir and to the selectors, who chose the perfect team for the tournament. They are always the first to be blamed when things go wrong, but allows them to greet them to have done almost all this time this time, Tharoor wrote on X. Meanwhile, Suryakumar Yadav praised the Sindoor Operation 'PMO post of PM Modi for the victory of the Asian Cup of India, saying that it was good as the leader of the nation itself “the bats on foot”. He also said: “… I had the impression that he had taken the strike and scored races. It was great to see, and when the SIR is standing in front, then the players will certainly play freely.”

