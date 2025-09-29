Most Murat *

The Trump era marks a decisive break in American foreign policy. Unlike Obama and Biden administrations, Trump does not consider international organizations such as NATO or the alliances that they underlie as normative commitments. Instead, he pursues a foreign policy which is openly “transactional” in the short term, interests and pragmatic. This policy is not anchored in shared values, ideology or sustainable strategic partnerships, but rather in a simple counterpart: I will give you this; You give me that.

This change has important consequences for Turkishus relations and for President Recep Tayyip Erdoan, who was criticized for his growing authoritarianism. As Trump could say, “if the improvements in Turkey governance do not line my pockets or do not progress immediate American interests, then why bother?”

For Erdoan, who has actually undermined the rule of law in Türkiye, Washington's new position is a welcome stay, especially since it consolidates its grip on power while its popularity passes.

The rocky history of Erdoan with the West helps to explain this relief. His links with the West deteriorated when he violently crushed the antigan demonstrations of the GEZI Park in the summer of 2013 and dismantled judicial independence to block surveys on corruption on his inner circle, which became public at the end of the year. The Obama and Biden administrations considered democratic governance as an integral part of long -term American interests, supervising rivalry with China as a competition between democracies and autocracies in their rhetoric. While Erdoan tightened his grip cooled relations, and Erdoan was not invited to the White House during the mandate of Joe Biden in office.

The Halkbank case, a long-standing American federal prosecution against Halkbank, state ownership and several businessmen who are accused of helping Iran to elevate American sanctions, continues to throw a shadow on Erdoan and its interior circle, involving dark relations with the Iranian-Tur businessman of Reza Zarrab, who became a key witness Arrest in 2016. The State Bank, has been under investigation for escape sanctions for almost a decade, and the closure of the case is at the top of the Erdoan wishes list for Washington, but that is not satisfied.

Meanwhile, dependence on turkeys towards the West for its soldiers and economies means that smooth relations with Washington are essential. Erdoans fails to achieve it at a high cost, in particular with the expulsion of Turkey of the F-35 program Joint Strike Fighter.

Enter Trump, who seems willing to offer Erdoan the legitimacy he wants in exchange for concessions. On the eve of the recent visit of Erdoans to the White House, the United States ambassador to Turkey Tom Barrack described this agreement, indicating that Washington would make Erdoan's authoritarianism and potential corruption, including his involvement in the Halkbank case, if Turkey was to buy American products, such as Boeing Aircraft, F-16 Jets and Liquefied Gas (LNG). The United States is also looking for Erdogans' support on regional issues that are essential to American interests.

This case is suitable for Erdoans immediate personal objectives. Under its coverage, it can intensify domestic repression away from rivals thanks to legal pressure and to place government administrators in the municipalities managed by the opposition while receiving red carpet treatment in Washington.

However, in this dynamic of asymmetrical power, where the United States has an overwhelming military and economic lever effect, Erdoan risks more than he wins for the broader interests of Turkey.

Transactional diplomacy is a double -edged sword that rarely promotes the lowest part. The United States is much stronger militarily and economically stronger, so that the opening of negotiations with such an unbalanced position leaves Ankara a little lever. This was clearly done at the joint press conference when President Trump immediately asked that Turkey stopped buying Russian oil, even if the replacement of a large part of Turkey oil imports would be expensive and difficult. During the same visit, Turkey is committed to buying $ 43 billion in LNG of American origin over 20 years, a much more expensive option than Russian natural gas. Such commitments could not only cause economic difficulties to Turkey, but also damage relations with carefully relations with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Erdoans behavior during the visit revealed his deference to Trump. He avoided controversial subjects such as Syria, respected at the request of Trumps to make a positive declaration on the reopening of Heybeliada Seminary and has refrained from addressing the situation in Gaza, despite the pretended training of a key element of his rhetoric. Trump's casual remark that he “[doesn’t] Knowing where Erdoan is held on the question of Gaza ”highlights the way in which even urgent regional crises take a rear seat to make the agreement.

In the short term, prevails over the desire to personally neglect the democratic advantages of the decline. He can eliminate the rivals, seize the municipalities held of the opposition and always receive a red carpet treatment in Washington. However, this is not translated into gains for Turkey. On the contrary, Erdoan will find himself more and more for American demands in exchange for symbolic legitimacy.

Although the Trump approach can generate short-term gains for the United States, this could damage the world's world reputation in the long term. Trump at the praise of Erdoan and his raw joke on electoral fraud “He knows better the rigged elections that anyone” could offend the democratic opposition of turkeys and those who consider America as a defender of democratic values. While Erdoan becomes more authoritarian, the legitimacy that Washington will grant him hypocrisy, leading to Trump to make greater demands in this difficult relationship.

Turkey deepens authoritarianism also erod its economy. Without the rule of law, corruption spreads without control, interior capital runs away abroad and foreign investors hesitate. Comparison with the chronic crises of Argentinas The “argentinization” of Turkey becomes more difficult to ignore. One day, the Trump administration can be held responsible by the global markets for allowing this decline.

Erdoan has not noted power with the blessing of Washingtons, and he cannot support his rule through it. The transactional approach to the prevail does not have the ideological or strategic depth of the Usturkish previous relationships, offering only ephemeral support. While the popularity of Erdoans decreases, its dependence on Trump will not prevent Turkey from sliding towards a post-erdoan era characterized by growing disorders and economic tension. In a relationship devoid of ideological anchors or of strategic depth, such legitimacy borrowed offers no remedy for the terminal disease of the diet.

A leader standing on a changing floor cannot be stable by entering a foreign branch. This branch will take place and when it will, the short -term maneuvers of Washingtons will be less like a clever diplomacy and more as a complicity in the long -term turkeys.

* Mer Murat is a political analyst and a former Turkish diplomat who currently lives in Germany.

Warning: The opinions expressed in this opinion article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of the Turkish minute.