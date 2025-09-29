



Last Monday, President Trump said Tylenol was linked to autism. He was joined by health officials from left to right: Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, director of the National Institutes of Health, Dr Marty Makary, Food and Drug Administration Commissioner, Secretary of Health and Social Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and Dr. Mehmet Oz, administrator of Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. Francis Chung / Politico / Bloomberg / Getty Images Hide Legend

Toggle legend Francis Chung / Politico / Bloomberg / Getty Images

The announcement of President Trump last week connecting tylenol to autism could play a role in the current legal affairs against the company that does it.

A lawyer representing patients who say they have been injured by the drug says his business has obtained an influx of more than a thousand calls this week of new potential customers asking for information.

“Many incoming calls have intervened, as you now imagine that a very brilliant projector has been put on this question,” said lawyer Ashley Keller, whose firm Keller Postman represents people in legal action for products against the manufacturer of Kenvue medication.

The Trump administration’s attention on the issue also gave the company new ammunition in its appeal to the trial, although the courts actually killed it almost two years ago.

The president, flanked by federal health officials, said that acetaminophen, the generic name of Tylenol, “can be associated with a very increased risk of autism”.

During the press conference, the officials said that the Food and Drug Administration would begin the process of updating the tylenol and acetaminophen safety label.

“So taking Tylenol is not good,” the president told journalists. “Very well. I'm going to say it. It's not good.” He continued by suggesting that pregnant women could “harden” if they had a fever and said there were “no drawbacks” so as not to take pain medication.

A subsequent press release from the FDA was more measured and noted that although certain studies found an “association” between pain relievers and autism, they had not established if the analgesics actually caused autism. The press release also said that acetaminophen is the only over -the -counter pain medication for pregnant women to take for fever, which can be harmful to a development fetus.

Keller says he has deposited what was one of the first proceedings alleging that the prenatal exposure to acetaminophen caused autism or ADHD. But in 2023, a judge decided to exclude the testimony of the experts whom he and his colleagues had gathered to help to assert their cause. Judge Denise Cote from the South District of New York wrote that experts “chose” and misinterpreted the data on which they counted.

“I think that the other concern of the judge was that the testimony of expert was to claim that there was a causality, when research itself never pretends causality,” said Sonia Suter, a professor who teaches law and medicine at the George Washington University School of Law and was not involved in the case. “There was therefore an inconsistency between testimony for the purpose of being an expert witness and exactly what the results of the study showed.”

But since the Trump administration cited one of these experts, Dr. Andrea Baccarelli, in his announcement this week, Keller and his team have a new letter from the court to support their current call.

“One thing which, I think, is important is that its scientific analysis has been considered reliable enough for the managers of the executive branches of our country to be credited,” explains Keller about Baccarelli. “And this is a pretty good sign that his scientific expertise was applied reliably. And so it could be a relevant consideration for the court of appeal.”

The Harvard Th Chan School of Public Health, where Baccarelli is the dean, said that he was not available for interviews.

The oral arguments in the call start on October 6, says Keller.

However, legal experts are not so sure that the administration's announcement will make a lot of difference for a judge because there is no new data.

“I do not think that means that they have a better chance,” said Dr. Aaron Kesselheim, professor of medicine at Brigham and Women's Hospital and the Harvard Medical School, where he created the program on regulation, therapy and law. “Nothing has fundamentally changed in research. Science is the same today as last week and before all these nonsense.”

The responsibility for product responsibility is difficult to prove, he says. In the end, lawyers will have to prove causality, which has not yet been established.

However, this does not mean that this will not cause big headache for the manufacturer of Tylenol, Kenvue, who was transferred from Johnson & Johnson in 2023.

“I think there is something very dangerous in the president who uses his power to make statements that are not supported in science,” said Suter. “I think it's very dangerous for public health in general.”

As for Kenvue, he published a statement saying that she does not agree with any suggestion that the taking of acetaminophen provokes autism, because decades of scientific research show that it is sure. The declaration then noted that “high fevers and pain are widely recognized as potential risks for pregnancy if they are not treated”.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/sections/shots-health-news/2025/09/29/nx-s1-5554865/tylenol-autism-lawsuit-kenvue-trump The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos