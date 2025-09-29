Na adopts the resolution condemning the alleged verbal violence of the main journalist by the founder of PTI – Pakistan





The members of the Parliamentarian Reporters Association of Pakistan (PRA) organized a mass raising of a mass assembly on Monday, against the main journalist Ijaz Ahmed would have been subjected to poor behavior by the founder of PTI, Imran Khan.

According to Ahmed, who spoke at Dawn.com, the ranging was organized by the Pra Pakistans Electoral Committee.

[The] The founder of the PTI launched abuse for me for asking questions, said Ahmed.

The president of the National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq ordered the Minister of Law Azam Nazeer Tarar to speak with PRA. During the slipping, the speaker noted that the PRA had submitted a written complaint on the question, of which Tarar spoke during his speech.

Later, the National Assembly released Ahmed's visuals by meeting President Sadiq in his office.

It is your right (journalists) to protest and politics and journalism have a deep relationship, said the minister, asking journalists to listen to what he has to say. You have a valid complaint.

A higher member of PRA was involved in a verbal altercation in Adiala prison with a senior official who launched a coarse language, said the Minister of Law, not mentioning the founder of the PTI by name.

It is the work of journalists to criticize us and show us our reflection in the mirror. We must take this criticism at heart and not silence or attack them.

Tarar said that Hmed had asked the speaker office for permission to speak with Imran in Adiala and asked for protection.

After the discussion and the way he (Ahmed) was mistreated, there was a social media attack targeting him, added Tarar. The messages said look at this face of this handle, do not forgive him and look at what he said about our Quaid.

It is a distinguished house and I must ask that we behave democratically, he said. We must prove through our own attitudes that we listen to other people and that there is room for decency and politics in this house.

PPP legislative, Shazia Marri, noted in her speech that Hmed is a renowned journalist in Islamabad and has links with the Sindh.

Regarding his reports, he is a decent journalist, she said. We can have differences in opinion, but in terms of reporting and ethics, it is laudable.

Marri added that journalists exhibit problems distressing the country and encounter problems by doing so. She also condemned people who publish Ahmeds' face on social networks and by making a target of hatred.

We continue to say that they criticize politicians, but we criticize each other so as not to protect journalists. Why do we forget to offer them protection?

After a recreation, Ahmed himself spoke to the ground of the house and said that he had gone to Adiala prison at the request of the speakers and heard Khan about his treatment in Adiala prison.

We told him that we will talk about it on the house, said Ahmed.

He (Imran) had two requests: the first being that Hmed talks about how no member of the PTI was part of an opposition delegation to visit him in prison. The other was that he wanted a resolution to be adopted about this incident.

Imran has also demanded that the Sindh government will launch a high -level investigation into the murder of the former Imtiaz Mir.

Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) MNA Syed Aminul Haque, who was part of the delegation, allegedly alleged that Imran had launched threats and a coarse language to Ahmed.

Immediately afterwards, as we saw him browse social and digital media, said Haque, adding that the MQM condemned the incident. People were trying to get his address and threatened his family. Journalists have the right to ask questions. People are free not to answer, but to threaten them and to be unique are undemocratic.

A resolution was presented to the Chamber, condemning the verbal altercation and declaring that not only Imran used a hard language, but also launched a campaign on social networks against Ahmed and other senior journalists.

He demanded that Hmed and other journalists receive immediate protection, legal action against those responsible and also condemned the murder of the Mirs in Karachi, demanding an investigation into the shooting.

The president of the PTI, the lawyer Gohar Ali Khan, however, asked that the resolution will not be presented because it would ruin the atmosphere of the house.

We pay tribute to the media; They played a key role in highlighting our difficulties and raising their voice for people, he said. I couldn't meet [Imran] Khan Sahib, so I wanted to know what had happened. I reached three of their (PRA).

A limited number of people are authorized in Adiala prison, he added. We do not know the exact words he has used. We don't know what happened, we don't even know what's going on during trials in prison.

The resolution was adopted after a vote, however, there were huae and howls heard in the House.

If you say no, does that mean that you say that what happened with Ijaz Ahmed was right? President Sadiq asked after the resolution.

Tarar has taken over the ground, declaring that he is one of those who have always tried to make sure that there is no pressure on the media.

We have heard what the president of the PTI said and we will not say anything painful, but a journalist came and spoke to Parliament saying that he was called an agent, he said. We must see how people who raise their voice are treated.

Imran, imprisoned since August 2023, purges a sentence in Adiala prison in the case of 190 million corruption and also faces unanswered trials in the affairs of May 9 under the anti -terrorist law.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1945454 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos