Tasgen Submit retirement money for Sri Mulyani











Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia Pttaspen (Persero) submitted the advantages of the pension and savings program (ENT) to the former finance minister of the Republic of Indonesia, Sri Mulyani Indrawati. In the download of his official Instagram, the abandonment to the former Minister of Finance was carried out directly by the director of President Rony Hanityo APRIANTO, the operational director of Tribuna, Phitera Djaja and PLT. Director of Mandiri Taspen Maswar Purnama Bank. “Taspen confirmed a commitment to provide proactive services to the civilian civil apparatus (ASN) and to state officials who retired to ensure well-being. This commitment was made by the distribution of the advantages of the pension and old age program (ENT) to the Minister of Finance of the Republic of Indonesia for 2024-2025 (29/9/2025). Pension and savings programs are part of the rights received by state officials after their dedication. Sri Mlyani was Minister of Finance under three presidents. First of all, in the era of President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono in 2005 to 2010, at the time of President Joko Widodo in 2019-2024, and finally in the era of President Prabowo suffered in the period October 2024 to September 2025. According to PP No. 50/1980, each minister who resulted in his position respectfully was entitled to retirement. The rule also regulates the amount of the pension on the basis of a duration of office. “The magnitude of the main retirement per month is 1% of the retirement database for each month of the duration with the provision that the amount of basic retirement is at least 6% of the retirement database,” wrote article 11 PP 50 of 1980. In addition to pension money, on October 20, 2024, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) officially published presidential regulations number 121 of 2024 concerning the guarantee of the health care of the Minister of State. The regulations indicate that the minister who is under 60 at the end of the service will receive a health care guarantee given for two mandates. For ministers aged 60 and over when they have finished serving, guarantees are given for life. The services are carried out in health and / or bunm establishments. The former minister does not need to bear insurance costs. Then, this health insurance will also be granted to the husband or wife of the minister. Health maintenance insurance is carried out with a health insurance mechanism according to quality and cost control. The advantages of health care guarantees are offered in the form of promotional, preventive, curative, rehabilitation and / or palliative health services in accordance with medical conditions. (MKH / MKH) [Gambas:Video CNBC]

