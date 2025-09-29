Mohsin Naqvi makes absurd affirmations in reaction to the operation of PM Modi Reference Sindoor: 'History records your …' Firstpost





Pakistan and Asian cricket chief Mohin Naqvi made complaints without foundation and accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of doing politics in sport after the Indian leader has made a reference of operation Sindoor while congratulating the team from India.

Mohin Naqvi, head of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Cricket Council (ACC), criticized Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to drag the war in sport '' after India beat Pakistan with five counters in the Asian 2025 Cup final in Dubai. Congratulating the India team for its record title of the ninth Ninth Asia Cup, the Prime Minister made an operation of operation Sindoor while he wrote that India still appears victorious against Pakistan, whether on the ground or on the battlefield The story continues below this announcement “#Operationsindoor on the field of games. The result is the same – India wins! Congratulations to our cricket players,” wrote Modi on X. #Operationsindoor on the field of games. The result is the same – India wins! Congratulations to our cricket players. – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 28, 2025 Naqvi in ​​critical angry PM Modi Enranged by the defeat and the India refusal team to take the trophy for him, Naqvi would have brought the silverware back to the hotel. He also comment on social networks against PM Modi. Sharing Modi's post, Naqvi said that cricket cannot rewrite history, in which Pakistan has defeated India several times in wars. If war was your measure of pride, history already records your humiliating defeats in the hands of the Pakistans. No cricket match can rewrite this truth. The dragging war in sport is only despairing and undressing the very spirit of the game, Naqvi wrote on X. For the record, India has never lost a large -scale war against Pakistan. In fact, their victory in 1971 led to the creation of Bangladesh. Now, the Cricket Control Council in India (BCCI) should request the trophy and individual meals from Indian ACC players. The BCCI secretary, ahead of Saikia, has already declared that they would protest against Naqvi to the ACC and the ICC. We will file a strong protest with the ACC and also during the ICC conference in November. Such behavior cannot be allowed to define a precedent. The cricket concerns fair play, and it was anything but fair play, he said. End of the article

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.firstpost.com/firstcricket/mohsin-naqvi-pm-narendra-modi-tweet-operation-sindoor-13937824.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos