



London the Royals are again in the tower.

Everything was going so well, with the pump of President Donald Trumps, the state visit and the prince Harrys tea with King Charles III to build a feeling of family stopped after a litany of crises. Then came the fallout.

Harry accused figures of unless sabotage -named palaces and planting false stories from his meeting with his father. Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson faces a careful examination of links with the sexual offender sentenced late Jeffrey Epstein. Meanwhile, Prince William opened what he called the most difficult year in his life.

Together, the stories left the story of the Palais du Triomphe at turbulence with Harry's latest confrontation with the British media in the center of the storm.

Prince Harry in Nottingham, England, September 9. Max Mumby / Indigo / Getty Images

Britains The Sun newspaper said last week that the first meeting with the king in two years was clearly formal, saying that the prince had expressed his feeling more as an official visitor than a son.

The Harrys camp rejected this.

The recent report of the vision of the dukes of the tone of Reunion is categorically false, said a spokesperson at NBC News, referring to the title Harrys, Duke of Sussex. The quotes attributed to it are a pure invention nourished, one can only assume by sources determined to sabotage any reconciliation between the father and the son.

The public quarrel during the meeting only aggravated tensions at a time when the family seeks to project unity, and it could make attempts to repair the relationship, according to the royal commentator of NBC News, Daisy Mcandrew.

I think the king will be really disappointed, she said.

Harry had previously seemed impatient to rely on the short tea, emphasizing his desire to spend more time with his father while defending his revealing memories in an interview with Britains Guardian Newspaper after this trip to the United Kingdom

The accusations of the Harrys camp occurred only a week after the family presented their best pump and registration during the visit of Trumps, a triumph quickly overshadowed by a return to too familiar controversy.

President Donald Trump and British King Charles III at Windsor castle on September 17.

While Trumps Trip was only briefly tainted by the Epstein scandal, the subject was soon back on the first pages of newspapers with new royal revelations.

The king asked Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, the Duke and Duchess of York, that they will not be welcome at Royal Christmas, according to weekend reports in Britains Telegraph and Sunday Times Newspapers who quoted several sources.

The Buckingham Palace did not respond to requests for comments on the report and the declaration of Harrys spokesperson.

This occurs after Ferguson has been abandoned as a boss by a certain number of charities following a newly surface e-mail which revealed that she had called Epstein as a supreme friend, despite the disgrace condemnation of the financiers for sexual offenses. A Duchess spokesman said the email had been sent to counter a threat that Epstein had made to pursue and accuse him of defamation.

The disclosure has revived the examination of royal links with Epstein, long focused on Andrew.

The palace will hope, said Mcandrew, that something else will come to attract attention.

The problem with Andrew is that he always draws attention, she said.

In contradiction with itself in recent years, the royal family has also been shaken by external crises.

William described 2024 as the most difficult year of his life in comments that released a period on Sunday that saw both his wife, Kate, the princess of Wales, and her father undergo a treatment for cancer.

I say that 2024 was the most difficult year I have ever had, he said, addressing the star of Schitts Creek, Eugene Levy, in her program The Rétifying Traveler.

William, the heir to the throne, added: life is supposed to test us also, and be able to overcome, it is what makes us who are.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/world/united-kingdom/royal-family-harry-charles-tea-andrew-sarah-ferguson-epstein-christmas-rcna234375

