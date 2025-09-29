





Graphic: Global Times Note from publishers: Recently, Chinese President Xi Jinping, also secretary general of the Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party (CPC) and president of the Central Military Commission, led a central delegation to attend a large rally to celebrate the founding 70th anniversary of the Autonomous Region of Xinjiang Uygur. On September 24, while listening to the work reports of the CPC Xinjiang Regional Committee and the regional government, President XI once again stressed that “it is imperative to promote a strong sense of the Chinese nation as a community of the Xinjiang and to promote the construction of the community”. A few months earlier, when he attended a large gathering to mark the 60th anniversary of the Autonomous Region of Xizang, President XI fulfilled the same requirement after listening to the work reports of the CPC Xizang Regional Committee and the regional government. President XI attaches great importance to the work of ethnic unity in Xinjiang and Xizang. He has summoned a certain number of important and articulated meetings the original and pioneer conclusion of “strengthening the meaning of the Chinese nation as the only community”, by establishing it as the objective of our party's work on ethnic affairs and, in fact, for all our efforts in the fields of ethnic minorities in the new era. Several important speeches included in the series of books Xi Jinping: China's governance Reflect President XI's ideas to strengthen and improve party work on ethnic affairs. For example, in the article “Slucking a feeling of Chinese identity” in volume III, President Xi stressed: “We must fully implement the theories and policies of our party concerning ethnic groups, work together for common prosperity and development, and help all ethnic groups to remain as closely united as the seeds of a pomegranate, so that the Chinese country will become more inclusive.” In the article “Unite the Chinese nation as a community” in volume V, XI stressed that “increasing the meaning of national identity is a shared mission of the whole party, the whole country and the people of all ethnic groups”. In the 13th opinion of the special series “Decoding the book of Xi Jinping: China's governance“The Global Times, with People's Daily Overseas Edition, continues to invite Chinese and foreign researchers, translators of XI works, practitioners with first -hand experience and international readers to discuss the theme of” promoting a strong sense of the Chinese nation as a community and the promotion of community construction “, with the aim of exploring its meaning and its deep value. Here are the stories: 1 and 1 Reflections of readers: CPC has exceptional wisdom, the capacity for governance to promote ethnic harmony 2 Insights practitioners: Primary school principal at 3 and 3 Researchers' prospects: training, development of the Chinese nation as the only community follows the will of people, irresistible Tide of History: Ethnic Expert 4 Voices of translators: the meaning of the Chinese nation as the only community a source of inspiration for multiethnic countries Photo: Global Times

