The public considers the plan of the DPD RI to create rice fields in unreasonable NTT.

East Nusa Tenggara is dominated by dry lands, which makes the cultivation of rice field difficult. The dry earth is based on precipitation.

Kupang, Kompas – The inhabitants of East Nusa Tenggara question the program “Senator concern for Food Security” launched by the regional representative of the Republic of Indonesia. The plan to cultivate rice fields and optimize an area of ​​500,000 hectares is considered an unrealistic fantasy. Conversely, the community pleads for the strengthening of food diversity to create self -sufficiency.

“Where does the 500,000 hectares of land come from? This idea of ​​the DPD (representative regional council) seems to be nothing more than their fantasy and makes no sense,” said Vinsensius Bureni, director of the advocacy workshop for the empowerment and development of villages in Kupang, NTT, Monday 29/9/2025).

According to him, the NTT region is dominated by dry lands, which makes it difficult to create rice fields. The dry earth in question is based on rainwater for irrigation, especially during the rainy season. Agricultural yields are not optimal either due to the often unpredictable number of rainy days.

He added that the Rice Field printing program, which has been vigorously promoted since the era of President Joko Widodo, has completely failed. The dams that have been established to solve the problem of clean water did not give optimal results either. During the dry season, the water from the dams exhausted.

The situation occurred in several dams such as Raknamo in the Regency of Kupang and the Rotiklot in the Regency of Bélu. “Consequently, the development of the rice field with these dams is oriented towards the project. The DPD should not be involved if it does not fully understand the development of the rice field,” he said.

On the contrary, Bureni encourages the DPD to strengthen local food diversity, which has long been overshadowed by the hegemony of rice in the government rice printing program. The strengthening of local foods is now permanently by local community groups which receive minimal government support.

NTT, he said, is rich in food diversity such as tubers, legumes and bananas. This local food is actually more resilient with bad weather and climate in relation to rice. This condition must be understood by the DPD.

“The DPD represents the regions, so they should understand the conditions in their fields. For example, if a member accompanies 1,000 people, this means that thousands of various NTT communities could be involved,” he said.

Meanwhile, thanks to a press release from public relations from the provincial government of the NTT, it was declared that the regional council representative of the Republic of Indonesia had launched the Senator for Food Safety Program in four provinces in Indonesia. NTT is one of the launching locations, centered in the village of Oenesu, Kupang Regency, Saturday (27/9/2025).

The launch of NTT was presented by the vice-president of the regional council representative of the Republic of India, Gusti Kanjeng Ratu Hemas, Governor of NT, Emanuel Melkiades No, Vice-Governor of NTT, President of the Provincial Parliament of the NTT, Emelia Nomlenni and several other officials.

GKR Hemas stressed that the Senator Peduli Pangan program is present to support the aspirations of President Prabowo Suubianto and Vice-President Gibran Rakabuming Raka, especially in the fields of people and food security.

“We focus on corn as a strategic commodity that plays a vital role, both for food, animal feed and alternative energy,” he said.

On this occasion, around 300 farmers who are part of groups of farmers attended in person. Corn seeds and aid to the agricultural tool were symbolically given to seven groups of farmers. There was also a corn plantation activity.

The acting director general of land and irrigation at the Ministry of Agriculture, Hermanto, stressed that NTT had an extraordinary agricultural potential. For corn products, for example, there is an area of ​​112,000 hectares that produce 290,000 tonnes.

“The Ministry of Agriculture, in full collaboration with the Regional Representative Council (DPD) of the Republic of Indonesia, is committed to working with local governments and stakeholders to reach food self -sufficiency. One of the strategic programs is the creation of rice and land optimization fields, with an objective of 500,000 hectares for the east tenggara this year,” said Hermanto.

Meanwhile, the governor of NTT, Emanuel Melkiades Laka Lena, said that planting corn seeds in this activity symbolizes the renewal of the spirit of food self -sufficiency in the NTT. “We want to prove that NTT, which is often labeled as a diet, can become a food attic,” he said.

Melkiades invites the community to think in a creative and innovative way by creating integrated agriculture in the form of food and farming cultures.