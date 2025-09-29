



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met President Donald Trump on Monday to the White House to discuss the future of Gaza. After the bilateral meeting, the president revealed what he described as a “full plan to end the Gaza conflict” between Israel and Hamas. The 21 -point plan requires an immediate end to war, the release of all the remaining hostages held by Hamas, the withdrawal of Israeli forces from a “agreed line” and the demilitarization of Gaza which includes Hamas abandoning all its weapons. President Trump’s plan also calls on Israel to release more than 1,700 gas imprisoned in Israel and Gaza to be governed by “temporary transitional governance” which will be supervised by a so-called “Board of Peace”, directed and chaired by President Trump. In case you have missed it | The famine declared to Gaza City while Israel degenerates fights “By working with the World Bank and others, he will be responsible for recruiting and training a new government which will be made up of Palestinians, as well as highly qualified experts from around the world,” said President Trump at a joint press conference with Netanyahu. “Hamas and other terrorist actions will not play any role in the board of directors, they will not play any role in the governance of Gaza.” Netanyahu congratulated the president's proposal and thanked him for working to bring and finish the conflict. “I believe that today, we are making a critical step towards the end of the war in Gaza and preparing the ground to advance peace radically in the Middle East and I think beyond the Middle East in very important Muslim countries,” said Netanyahu. “I support your plan to put an end to the war in Gaza, which achieves our war objectives. It will bring back to Israel all our hostages, dismantle the military capacities of Hamas and its political rule, and guarantee that Gaza never represents a threat to Israel again.” In related news | More than 60,000 Palestinians killed during the 21-month war of Israel-Hamas, said the Ministry of Health in Gazas Before Monday's announcement, however, a senior Hamas official said he had not seen such a proposal and said the group had not been included in any negotiations. President Trump said he was convinced that Hamas would accept his proposal, but warned that if he was rejected, Israel would have his “full support to finish work to destroy Hamas' threat”. “We are not completely over,” said President Trump. “We have to get Hamas, but I think they will be able to do it. So it's time for Hamas to accept the terms of the plan that we have proposed today.”

