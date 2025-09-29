Jokowi opened his voice to the controversy of the Gibran diploma: it's been 4 years to be a problem, there is a party called the puppeteer





Wartajatim.co.id – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) finally spoke concerning the controversy of the secondary school diploma of his son, as well as the Vice-President of the Republic of Indonesia, Gibran Rakabuming Raka. According to Jokowi, the problem is not new because it has been exceeding several times in recent years. Jokowi explained that he himself was looking for a school for Gibran in Singapore, precisely at the secondary school of Orchid Park. He stressed that the decision was made so that Gibran could learn independently abroad. “Yes (in Singapore), at the Orchid Park Secondary School, which is carefully, I understand. In addition, Jokowi said that the question of the Gibran diploma had continued for a long time and could not be separated from the existence of certain parts which have deliberately expired. Read also: Police ensure that the Jokowi false case case process is underway even if the witness requires a delay “It is not only a day or two days, it existed 4 years ago,” said the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia. He even mentioned the possibility of a “puppeteer” who deliberately extended this problem. “If the long breath is if no one is back, it is not possible, it's easy,” he said. In a joking tone, Jokowi said that the question of this diploma could continue to his grandchildren, Jan Ethes. “The Jokowi diploma was exposed, the Gibran diploma was discussed later until the Jan Ethes diploma exhibition,” he said with a smile. However, Jokowi stressed that all parties were to follow the legal process that runs linked to this case. “But yes, regardless of the existing legal process, everything we serve,” he said. Read also: Ahmad Khozinudin Sintire Jokowi to a false examination of the diploma: “We are confused Previously, a person by the name of Subhan sent a civil prosecution against Gibran to the General Electoral Commission (KPU) linked to the validity of his secondary school diploma. The trial was tried Monday at the Jakarta Central District Court (9/9/2025) with number 583 / PDT.G / 2025 / PN JKT.PST. (DP)

