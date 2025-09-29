Suryakumar praises the PM Modi Op Sindoor post after the victory of India in Asia: he beats before





Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav said it was “special” to receive praise from Prime Minister Narendra Moda after India beat Pakistan in the 2025 Asian Cup final on Sunday, September 28. The Prime Minister congratulated the team shortly after the victory, referring to the military response of India to recent terrorist attacks in Pahalgam, Kashmir. “#Operationsindoor on the game field. The result is the same – India wins! Congratulations to our cricket players,” posted Modi on X. Reacting to the message, Suryakumar said he had the impression that the Prime Minister himself had taken the ground. “The honorable Prime Minister Sir had tweeted and watched the match. It seemed to be struck on the front foot. But when the chief of the country stands like that, then you feel relaxed and play freely, you have not thought too much,” said India today Suryakumar Yadav. India vs Pakistan, final Asia cup: protruding facts The trip from India to the tournament was marked by increased political nuances. The team faced Pakistan three times, the tensions rising with each element. In a strong declaration of solidarity with the victims of Pahalgam attacks and support for the armed forces carrying out the Sindoor operation, India avoided customary gestures with the Pakistan contingent. This decision aroused the indignation of the opposition camp, drawing a large part of the spotlight outside the cricket field. #WATCH | Dubai, water: on the Tweet of the PM Modi “Operation Sindoor on the Games field”, the Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav said: “It feels good when the country leader himself beats on the foot before; I had the impression that he had taken the strike and marked races. It was great to see, and when the gentleman is pic.twitter.com/nllsgwuqpi Years (@ani) September 29, 2025 The controversy deepened after the final, when India refused to accept the Naqvi Mohin trophy, which is both president of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) and president of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). The symbolic snob has added another layer to the already politically loaded meeting. On the ground, however, the cricket was up to expectations. Pakistan, propelled by fifty aggressive of the Sahibzada Farhan opener, has established a total competitive despite a solid response from the Indian spinners Varun Chakaravarthy and Axar Patel. The pursuit of India began on a trembling floor with the upper order to collapse under pressure. But Tilak Varma held firm, manufacturing half a century composed. With the support of Sanju Samson and Shivam Dube, he oriented India and kept the dashboard until the last step. Winning races sealed the undefeated race of India in the tournament and another Asian Cup title, highlighting the team's depth and composure. For Suryakumar, Captain of India in a final with high issues for the first time, the triumph has marked an important career stage. With the victory, India has extended its domination in Asian cricket and now turns their attention to the upcoming international assignments, supported by momentum on the field and the encouragement of the management of the nation. – ends Posted by: Amar Pancker Posted on: September 29, 2025 Settle

