Netanyahu and Trump meet in the White House





Washington President (AP), Donald Trump, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday that they had agreed to end the war in Gaza, but he did not know if Hamas would accept the conditions.

Trump presented a 20-point plan on Monday to end the War of Israel-Hamas and establish post-war governance in the Palestinian territory beaten by the war. Trumps Plan would establish a temporary board of directors which would be led by Trump and included former British Prime Minister Tony Blair.

The plan does not require that people leave Gaza and calls on the war to end immediately if the two parties accept it. He also calls all the hostages remaining to be published by Hamas within 72 hours of acceptance of the plan.

Trump said that Israel would have full support from the United States to take up measures to defeat Hamas if the group does not accept the proposed peace agreement.

I think we are very close, Trump said at the start of a press conference with Netanyahu where he detailed the plan. Were not completely over. We have to get Hamas.

If Hamas rejects your plan, the President, or if they accept it supposedly, then do everything to counter it, Israel will end the work by itself, said Netanyahu. This can be done the easy way or it can be done hard, but it will be done

The president continued to urge the Palestinian people to assume responsibility for their destiny and adopt their peace proposal.

The Qatars Prime Minister and the Egyptian intelligence chief presented Trumps' proposal to Hamas negotiators, who now examine him in good faith, according to a person familiar with the issue. The person was not allowed to comment and spoke of the anonymity condition.

While Hamas has declared in the past that he would accept to take a step back to govern Gaza, the militant group refused to disarm, which Netanyahu has long asked for any long -term truce to end the war.

Netanyahu extended official apology on Monday to his Qatari counterpart for a recent military strike targeting Hamas officials in the Gulf emirate who made Arab leaders furious and sparked rare criticism by the United States of Israel.

Netanyahu called Qatars Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, when he met Trump.

Trump described the exchange between the Israeli and Qatari leader as a heart to heart.

In a first step, Prime Minister Netanyahu expressed his deep regret that the Israel missiles strike against Hamas targets in Qatar have involuntarily killed a Qatari soldier, the White House said in a statement. He also expressed his regret that by targeting Hamas leaders during hostage negotiations, Israel violated Qatari sovereignty and said that Israel will no longer lead such an attack in the future.

The talks of the White House and the excuses of Netanyahu come at a tenuous moment. Israel is increasingly isolated, losing the support of many countries that have its constant allies for a long time. At home, Netanyahus' governance coalition seems more fragile than ever. And the White House shows signs of impatience.

It remains to be seen how Netanyahu will be able to justify the far -right members of his coalition his acceptance of the proposal after promising to submit to the militant organization until it is eliminated.

The Trump plan indicates that once all the hostages have returned, the members of Hamas who engage in peaceful coexistence and the cabinet their weapons will receive an amnesty. The plan adds that the members of Hamas who wish to leave Gaza would receive a safe visit to the countries of reception.

Apologies from Netanyahus for a strike that made us angry allied

Netanyahu also used the visit to repair fences with an American key in the Middle East.

Israel stuck the headquarters of Hamas' political leadership in Qatar on September 9, while the best personalities gathered to consider an American ceasefire proposal in the Gaza Strip.

The strike on the territory of an American ally was an astonishing escalation and risked upsetting talks aimed at finishing the war and freeing hostages. No senior Hamas official was killed in the strike.

The attack on a Nation of the Gulf rich in energy welcoming thousands of American troops, which served as a key mediator between Israel and Hamas throughout the war and even before, was described by Trump as being out of step with Israeli and American interests. And Trump sought to move quickly to appease his Qatari allies.

Qatar, on the other hand, condemned the strike as a blatant violation of all international laws and standards as smoke increased on its capital, Doha. Other American key allies in the Gulf, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, have promised their support in Qatar.

The White House said that Alii had welcomed Netanyahus insurance and underlined the preparation for Qatars to continue to contribute significantly to regional security and stability.

But even if the White House highlighted the apology, the Israel, the Minister of National Security, recently defended the decision to carry out attacks in Israel.

Itamar Ben-Gvir, a key partner of the Netanyahus coalition, in a publication on X called the Operation An important, fair and ethical.

It is very good that it happened, he added.

Trump has become more frustrated by conflicts

Trump united his forces with Netanyahu during the brief War of Israels with Iran in June, ordering us stealth bombers to hit three nuclear sites, and he supported the Israeli leader during his corruption trial, describing the case as a witch hunt.

But the relationship has become more tense lately. Trump was frustrated by the Israels who failed the strike this month on Hamas officials in Qatar.

Last week, Trump promised to prevent Israel from annexing the West Bank, an idea promoted by some of Netanyahus' governing partners. The international community opposes annexation, saying that it would destroy hopes for a two -state solution.

Trump on Friday raised expectations for the meeting with Netanyahu, telling journalists that the United States was very close to an agreement on Gaza.

The proposal does not include the expulsion of the Palestinians

Trumps' proposal to stop the war in Gaza called for an immediate cease-fire, the release of all hostages within 48 hours and a gradual withdrawal of the Israeli forces of the Palestinian enclave, according to three Arab officials informed of the plan. They spoke under the cover of anonymity because the plan was not officially revealed.

Hamas holds 48 hostages, 20 of which are considered by Israel. The militant group demanded that Israel accept to end the war and withdraw from all Gaza in the context of any permanent ceasefire.

Trump discussed the plan with New York Arab and Islamic leaders last week on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly. He does not include the expulsion of the Palestinians of Gaza, which Trump seemed to approve earlier this year.

The 21 -point proposal also calls for the end of the Gaza Hamas rule and the disarmament of the militant group, the officials said the plan. Hundreds of Palestinians, including many perpetuity sentences, will be published by Israel, according to the proposal.

The plan also includes the creation of an international security force to resume law enforcement in the post-war Gaza, they said.

A Palestinian Technocrats Committee would supervise the Civil Affairs of the Strip, with the power later returned to a reformed Palestinian Authority, they said.

Geller reported on New York and Mednick reported in Jerusalem. Writers of the associated press Sam Magdy in Cairo; Josef Fderman in Jerusalem; Joseph Krauss in Ottawa, Ontario; And Seung Min Kim, Mathew Lee, Chris Megerian and Tia Goldenberg in Washington; And Farnoush Amiri to the United Nations contributed to this report.

