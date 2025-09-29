PM Modi invokes a conflict with Pakistan after the victory of the Asia Cup Cup Cup





The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, invoked the conflict with Pakistan in May, who brought nuclear neighbors at the dawn of a fifth total war, to celebrate the India Final victory for the Asian Cup cricket against their regional enemies. #Operationsindoor on the field of games. The result is that the same India wins! Congratulations to our cricket players, Modi posted on X on Monday. Advertisement Modi referred to the four -day conflict between the two nations, emphasizing CashmereIn May, following an attack that killed 22 tourists that India accused Pakistan, an accusation that Islamabad vehemently denies. During the conflict, Modi announced the Sindoor operation in response to the attack, which increased tensions and led to reprisals from Pakistan. The short conflict killed more than 70 people in missile and drone attacks, the two parties claiming victory. In June, an Indian naval officer conceded that the country lost several fighter planes against Pakistani fire During their conflict in May and said that losses were the result of constraints imposed on Indian forces by the government in New Delhi. India and Pakistan exchanged other light after the Indians cricket The players refused to shake hands with their Pakistani counterparts during the Asian Cup final because the tensions between the two countries remain highly tense. Advertisement After India defeated Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday by five counters, the Indian team refused to accept the trophy of the head of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) Mohin Naqvi, who is also the chief of the Pakistans Cricket Board (PCB) and the Minister of the Interior Pakistans. Simon Doull, a former cricket player and New Zealand broadcaster, announced, citing the ACC, that the Indian team would not receive its prices due to tensions. Pakistans Abrar Ahmed celebrate after taking the Indias Sanju Samson counter [Satish Kumar/Reuters] During the tournament, the Indian team refused to shake hands with the Pakistani team in one of the three games that the two games played. Naqvi would have refused to leave the presentation ceremony to give the prize. Advertisement Indian players Tilak Varma, who won the match player Prize, Abhishek Sharma, who won the tournament player prize, and Kuldeep Yadav, who won the most useful prize for players, presented himself to accept their individual prices but did not recognize Naqvi. The Pakistani official was also the only person on stage not to applaud the Indian trio. At an post-match conference, Yadav said he had never seen a winning team denied his trophy. But the captain of the Pakistans, Salman Agha, accused the behavior of the India during the tournament of being bad for the cricket. What they did today, a good team is not doing this. The right teams do what we have done. We waited for our medals and took them, said Agha. Advertisement The secretary of the Indian Cricket Board (BCCI), Devajit Saikia, announced that the board of directors would award a demonstration against NAQVI at the next meeting of the International Cricket Council (ICC) in November. Indian captain Yadav was accused of having made a political statement after the first match, while the opener of Pakistan Sahibzada Farhan and the Haris Rauf stimulator made political gestures in the second.

