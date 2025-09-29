



Donald prevails over the Brazilian strategy did not work. Instead of helping former President Jair Bolsonaro to avoid prison, or to be allowed to run again in 2026, a dam of American prices and sanctions was the conviction opposed to Bolsonaros while strengthening the popularity of his rival, President Luiz Incio Lula da Silva. The Brazilian economy seemed to manage the strains surprisingly well, while a procession of business leaders in the White House in recent weeks has warned of American coffee, beef and other goods.

The American president therefore did what he has on other occasions: he listened. And then he changed course. Trumps in short meet Lula at the United Nations, after which he proclaimed that they had excellent chemistry, was not a fortuitous meeting. It was not another republican president helplessly succumbing to Lulas Famous Charm. It was rather a meeting orchestrated over several weeks by a multitude of actors, including the special entry of Trump, Richard Grenell, whose secret trip to Braslia earlier this month did not remarkably pointed out until the Estado of S.Paulo finally announced the new Thursday evening.

The two presidents plan to speak, by phone or by videoconference, this week or the next one. If it goes well enough, a meeting in person can follow. The managers of the two capitals wonder nervously: what now? Is Trump really interested in concluding an agreement with Lula? Or is it just a prelude to another explosion, to Lula being humiliated without ceremony, to the Vladimir Zelensky or Cyril Ramaphosa, before the eyes of the world?

The most likely answer is that Trump wants to refuse the temperature of Brazil, but only a little. The president now seems to understand, thanks to Grenell and others, that there is no realistic path to Jair Bolsonaro authorized to present himself to the presidency next year. His legal problems are too serious, and his political support with too thin, even the most loyal Bolsonaristas admit privately. On the other hand, Trump would never give up the Bolsonaro family, even less the admission of the defeat. Especially in a case where Trump sees strong parallel with the so-called witch hunt he faced in the United States.

An average path could be to maintain prices on Brazil at 50%, but to add to the already long list of goods which are exempt. The sanctions of Magnitsky Act against the judge of the Supreme Court Alexander of Moraes and his wife would not be enlarged to include other judges and politicians, at least for the moment. Together, these measures would help protect the American economy and save a little face for both parties. But they would also maintain pressure on Lula, the Brazils congress and the Supreme Court to show a certain leniency to Bolsonaro and its supporters reducing prison terms, transmitting a sort of law of amnesty, or perhaps allowing the former president, who is in poor health, to serve his sentence in force.

Diplomats are right to be nervous: the de -escalation path is heavy. The two presidents sincerely believe that they are the one who defends democracy. The two still have many advisers to act to fight. Both have notorious temperatures. If Lula tries to give Trump conferences, or simply rub it in the wrong direction in a conversation longer than the 39 seconds that Trump says that they spent the UN together, all bets are disabled. Meanwhile, even for such a modest agreement, Trump will demand a war trophy. Its very doubtful Lula will be willing to offer the types of unilateral concessions that Japan, Korea, the European Union and Ukraine have made, given the way in which this confrontation inspired a new life in a third term which previously seemed somewhat without inspiration and has restored its reputation of major figure on the world scene.

But the opportunity is there. The most fertile area for an agreement can reside in critical minerals specifically of rare earths. Brazil has the second reserves of the world behind China, but has not failed to exploit them due to a lack of capital and know-how that the United States is well placed to provide. Trump showed a clear interest in rare earths, making it the axis of his agreement with Ukraine for example, while Lula would be willing to influence legislation to help attract American companies. Brazil could also agree to withdraw from controversial regulations for digital speech and artificial intelligence that has alarmed American technological companies, or try to help manage the crisis in Haiti, a major emigration source in the United States. Although all parties refuse it, an agreement of gentlemans with the Supreme Court could guarantee that Bolsonaro remains under house arrest, which will spare everyone the humiliating show to be taken to prison in handcuffs.

Even so, there will probably never be triumphant hand handles in the oval or mar A Lago office. A certain degree of sanctions, tensions and insults should continue as long as the two men are in office. But Trump would obtain the distance from a failed policy in a country that cares about it, but it is not an absolute priority either. Lula, ironically, can face a more difficult re -election with Bolsonaro out of the race than inside; He hopes that housing will cease, or at least restraint, Trump's attempts to disrupt the campaign for the coming years. At least for the moment, it is possible to imagine both parties to get what they need. Even if it takes more than 39 seconds.

About the author of the winter reading time: 3 minutes

Winter is the editor-in-chief of Aamericas Quarterly and experienced analyst of Latin American politics, with more than 25 years after the regions and the stockings.

