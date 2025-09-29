Trump announces an agreement with Israel to end the war in GazaExBulletin





President Trump, right, and Benjamin Netanyahu, Israeli Prime Minister, during a press conference in the White House dining room on Monday.

President Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appeared together at the White House on Monday where they promised support for an American plan to make the release of the remaining hostages and put an end to the war in Gaza.

“We are at least, very, very close. And I think we are very close,” said Trump at a press conference alongside Netanyahu. “And I want to thank Bibi for really entered and do a job.”

The announcement of a peace plan arises while the first anniversary of Hamas' attack on Israel is getting closer and as a growing list of nations recognized the Palestinian state last week at the United Nations General Assembly.

Before the meeting, the White House published its multi-point peace plan. [Scroll down to read the White House’s plan.] The 20 -point plan would immediately end the War of Israel in the territory, would increase the aid to Gaza and forced Hamas to release the remaining Israeli hostages within 48 hours. A “Trump's economic development plan” will be created to rebuild Gaza, including a special economic zone with preferred prices and access rates.

“The hostages come back,” said Trump.

Netanyahu, who spoke then, said that he was supporting Trump's plans, who, according to him, “achieves our war objectives”.

“I believe that today, we are making a critical step towards the end of the war in Gaza and preparing the way to advance peace radically in the Middle East, and I think beyond the Middle East and very important Muslim countries,” said Netanayhu.

Hamas has not yet accepted the proposal and has resisted specific measures described in the proposal.

“All military, terrorists and offensive infrastructures, including tunnels and weapon production facilities, will be destroyed and not reconstructed,” said the plan.

Unlike Trump's previous comments to get the Palestinians out of the region and redevelop the Gaza Strip, the White House plan says that the Palestinians will be encouraged to stay and help “build a better Gaza”.

“No one will be forced to leave Gaza, and those who wish to leave will be free to do so and free to come back,” said the plan.

Trump was one of Netanyahu's strongest supporters, but he became more frustrated by the Prime Minister when the war has dragged and loss of life increased. Earlier this month, Trump said he was blinded when Israel was strike against Hamas officials in Qatar, a key American ally and a mediator in the cease-fire talks.

A few hours before their joint press conference Netanyahu called the Prime Minister of Qatar Al Thani of the Oval Office and apologized for the missile strike in Israel, the White House said in a statement.

“He also expressed his regret that by targeting Hamas leaders during hostage negotiations, Israel violated Qatari sovereignty and said that Israel would no longer lead such an attack in the future,” the White House said in the statement.

Trump said he expects Hamas to accept plans, saying it would probably be easier now than so many of his leaders have been killed by Israel.

But if Hamas rejects the proposal, Trump said that Israel would have full support to “finish work” to destroy Hamas.

“Everyone understands that the ultimate result must be the elimination of any danger in the region,” said Trump. “And this danger is caused by Hamas.”

Read: President Donald J. Trump's plan to end the Gaza conflict

Gaza will be a deraicalized area without terrorism which does not constitute a threat to its neighbors. Gaza will be refurbished for the benefit of the inhabitants of Gaza, who suffered more than enough. If the two parties accept this proposal, the war will immediately end. Israeli forces will retire to the agreed line to prepare a release of hostages. Meanwhile, all military operations, including air and artillery bombings, will be suspended and the battle lines will remain frozen until the conditions are met for full withdrawal. Before 72 hours of Israel publicly accept this agreement, all the hostages, alive and deceased, will be returned. Children detained in this context. For each Israeli hostage whose remains are released, Israel will release the remains of 15 deceased gasans. According to all the hostages are returned, the members of Hamas who engage in peaceful coexistence and to embody their weapons will receive an amnesty. Hamas members who wish to leave Gaza will receive a safe visit to the countries of reception. At a minimum, the quantities of aid will be in accordance with what was included in January 19, 2025, the agreement concerning humanitarian aid, including the rehabilitation of infrastructure (water, electricity, wastewater), rehabilitation of hospitals and bakeries, and the entrance to the equipment necessary to eliminate the cogs and open roads. Crescent, in addition to other international institutions which are not associated with one or the other of the parties. The opening of Rafah's crossing in both directions will be subject to the same mechanism implemented under the agreement of January 19, 2025.Gaza will be governed under temporary transitional governance of a technocratic and apolitical Palestinian Committee, responsible for the delivery of the daily functioning of public services and municipalities for the inhabitants of Gaza. This committee will be made up of qualified Palestinians and international experts, with the supervision and supervision of a new international transitional body, the “Board of Peace”, which will be managed and chaired by President Donald J. Trump, with other members and heads of state who will be announced, including former Prime Minister Tony Blair. This organization will define the framework and manage the financing of the redevelopment of Gaza until the Palestinian authority has completed its reform program, as indicated in various proposals, including the peace plan of President Trump in 2020 and the Saudi proposal, and can safely regain control of Gaza. This organization will use the best international standards to create modern and effective governance that serves residents of Gaza and is conducive to attracting investments. A Trump's economic development plan to rebuild and energize Gaza will be created by summoning a panel of experts who have helped to be born some of the modern modern miracle cities in the Middle East. Many thoughtful investment proposals and exciting development ideas have been designed by well -intentioned international groups, and will be considered to synthesize security and governance executives to attract and facilitate these investments that will create jobs, opportunities and hope for the future economic zone. back. We encourage people to stay and offer them the possibility of building better Gaza. Hamas and other factions agree not to have a role in Gaza's governance, directly, indirectly or in any form whatsoever. All military, terrorist and offensive infrastructure, including tunnels and weapon production facilities, will be destroyed and not reconstructed. There will be a process of demilitarization of Gaza under the supervision of independent monitors, which will include the implementation of weapons permanently beyond the use through a process agreed to downgrading, and supported by a program of buyout and reintegration funded by international funding, all verified by independent monitors. New Gaza will be fully determined to build a prosperous economy and peaceful coexistence with their neighbors. A guarantee will be provided by regional partners to ensure that Hamas and factions will comply with their obligations and that the new partners of Gaza will not constitute any threat to the neighbors or its inhabitants. The ISF will train and provide support for the Palestinian police forces approved in Gaza, and consult Jordan and Egypt who have a large experience in this area. This force will be the long -term internal security solution. ISF will work with Israel and Egypt to help secure border areas, as well as newly formed Palestinian police forces. It is essential to prevent ammunition from entering Gaza and facilitating the rapid and secure flow of goods to reconstruct and revitalize Gaza. A decoration mechanism will be agreed by the parties. Israel will not occupy or will not annex Gaza. As the ISF establishes control and stability, the Israel Defense Forces (FDI) will withdraw according to the standards, milestones and deadlines related to demilitarization which will be agreed between the FDI, the ISF, the guarantors and the states of units, with the objective of a secure Gaza which no longer represents a threat to Israel, Egypt or its citizens. Practically, the FDI will gradually give the territory of Gaza which it occupies at the ISF according to an agreement which they will conclude with the transitional authority until they are completely withdrawn from Gaza, except for a presence of security perimeter which will remain until Gaza is properly secure from any resident terrorist threat. To the ISF.an Interfect Dialogue Process Will Be Establised Based on the Values ​​of Tolerance and Peaceful Co-Existence to Try and Change Mindsets and Narratives of Palestinians and Israelis by Emphasizing the Benfits that can be derived from Peace.while Gaza Re-Development Advances and when the pa Reform Faithfully Carried Out, The Conditions May Finully Be in Place for a Credible Pathway to Palestinian Self-Determination and Statehood, Which We recognize as the aspiration of the Palestinian people. The United States will establish a dialogue between Israel and the Palestinians to agree on a political horizon for peaceful and prosperous coexistence.

