PM Modi writes a preface to Meloni's book; Italian leader says “deeply honored”





Rome, Sept.9

In the preface to the book entitled “ I am Giorgia '', Prime Minister Modi underlines the proximity between India and Italy, based on what he writes as “shared civilization instincts, such as the defense of heritage, the strength of the community and the celebration of femininity as a guidance force”. In exchange for feelings, Meloni mentioned that the link between the two nations remains quite strong. “The words of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for whom I have a deep respect, in his preface to the Indian edition of the book“ I Am Giorgia '', have deeply touched me. These are feelings that I have sincerely reciprocal, with all my heart, and which testify to the strong bond between our nations “, Meloni was quoted by the Italian press agency DNKRONOS. The preface to the PM Modi in the book, that Adnkronos said that she could have read, stands out for her personal and symbolic tone while the Indian leader connects this message to his personal friendship with Meloni and his shared ability to combine tradition and modernity. “I am convinced that he will be received as an inspiring story of an extraordinary contemporary leader and political patriot. It was a great honor to write this preface,” said Prime Minister Modi, the Modi news agency in the preface to the autobiography that will be published in India under the title “ I am Giorgia – My Racines, My Principles. The Italian media underlines that Prime Minister Modi has only written two other prefaces: in 2014, for a book dedicated to Anandiben Patel, who replaced him as a chief minister of Gujarat and in 2017 for the autobiography of Hema Malini, a legendary Bollywood star who later entered politics. “The preface to Meloni's book therefore represents an important political and personal gesture. The relationship between the leaders has been at the center of attention since December 1, 2023, when Meloni published a selfie taken at COP28 in Dubai with the Indian Prime Minister. The hashtag #MeLodi has since generated hundreds of millions of views on X, Instagram. “A notable passage is the fence, in which Modi defines the book not only as an autobiography, but as” its mann ki baat “, which means” ideas of the heart “. This expression refers to the title of the monthly radio program that he personally addressed the Indians since 2014, a program which has become a political and communication brand for the Prime Minister,” he adds. –Ans /as

