Na condemns Imran Khans' inappropriate behavior towards the journalist





The National Assembly unanimously adopted a resolution condemning the “inappropriate behavior” of the founder of PTI, Imran Khan, to the main journalist Aijaz Ahmed at a meeting in Adiala prison.

The resolution, moved by Khawaja Izharul Hassan, said that the founder of the PTI used an offensive language against journalistic standards. He called for strict legal action and urged the Interior Ministry to ensure the security of Aijaz Ahmed.

The resolution has also indicated that press clubs, journalist organizations and related forums should not face intimidation or obstruction. He demanded immediate measures against those who put malicious campaigns on social networks targeting journalists and urged the authors who were punished under the law.

Audience of the Toshakhana 2.0 affair

The Toshakhana 2.0 affair against the founder of PTI and his wife Bushra Bibi witnessed his longest hearing in Adiala prison, lasting almost seven and a half hours.

During the session, the witness of the accusation, the head of the investigation, Mohin Haroon, recorded his declaration. However, the counter-examination by the council of the founder of the PTI, Qousain Faisal Mufti, could not be completed.

The procedure was carried out within the special court set up at Adiala prison under the supervision of the special central judge, Shah Rukh Arjumand. The founder of PTI and Bushra Bibi were produced in court.

The last two witnesses of the Toshakhana 2.0 trial – the Nab Mohin Haroon investigation and the FIA ​​inquiry, Malik Shah Parvez – were appeared in court. Advocat Faisal Mufti du Faisal, helped by lawyer Salman Safdar, cornered Mohin Haroon for seven and a half hours. The prosecution team, led by Umair Majeed, was also present.

The hearing was adjourned due to a power failure in prison and will resume on October 1.

Imran raises concerns about rallying peshawar arrangements

PTI secretary general, Salman Akram Raja, said that the founder of the PTI had published major directives that will be shared at the next parliamentary party meeting.

Addressing the media outside the Adiala prison, he revealed that the founder of the PTI had expressed his reservations concerning the arrangements of the recent Peshawar gathering.

Raja noted that the founder wondered if party officials intended to advance people or leaving them, referring to an incident where some workers showed shoes during the event.

He added that the founder of the PTI had received reports on the place of rally and was not satisfied with the arrangements, declaring that the site was poorly managed with dust which rose through the field.

Raja said it did not mean that the founder was not satisfied with the rally, but that organizational gaps had raised concerns.

On questions from the internal party, he stressed that Aleema Khan does not interfere directly in PTI's affairs and only transmits the message of the founder to the public. He stressed that the founder's clear directive is that party leaders and occupants must assume responsibility for leading the party.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tribune.com.pk/story/2569661/na-condemns-imran-khans-inappropriate-behaviour-towards-journalist The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos