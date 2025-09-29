



Need to know how to adapt to social media, President Donald Trump shared and then deleted a video generated by AI-AI of himself promoting the theory of the Medbed conspiracy. The theory suggests that Medbeds, a nonexistent medical technology capable of curing all kinds of medical diseases, but which are only used for the rich and the famous video generated, the president promised that each American would receive “their own Metbed card”.

President Donald Trump shared a false video of himself, a promising access to a new medical technology nonexistent over the weekend, before removing it later, according to reports.

On Saturday, September 27, Trump, 79, published a false clip of news apparently generated using artificial intelligence, in which he declared that each American would obtain “his own Medbed card”, according to points of sale such as Forbes, CNN and The Daily Beast.

The clip, discussed and shared by Jake Tapper of CNN on Instagram, presented a new Fox new Fox segment, organized by the president's daughter-in-law, Lara Trump. He highlighted the “new historical health system”, which is deeply rooted in conspiracy theories.

Each American will soon receive their own Medbed card, said a version generated by the president's AI in the video. With him, you will have guaranteed access to our new hospitals led by the best doctors in the country, equipped with the most advanced technology in the world.

These installations are safe, modern and designed to restore every citizen in full health and strength, he added in the clip generated by AI.

“Medbed HospitalS: The New Era in Healthcare,” said a written message throughout Fox News report.

President Donald Trump.

Scott Taetsch / PGA of America via Getty

Fox News confirmed to the penis that the segment has never spread to Fox News Channel or any other Fox News media platform.

The clip has since been deleted from Trump's Trump social account. He had been standing for about 12 hours before disappearing from his profile, according to the Daily Beast.

President Donald Trump.

Yuri Gripas / Abaca / Bloomberg via Getty

The White House and Fox News did not respond immediately when they were contacted by people to comment.

The “medbed” conspiracy theory has increased in recent years among those of the Qanon movement, by CNN.

President Donald Trump.

Andrew Harnik / Getty

According to the BBC, Medbeds abbreviated for “medical beds” or “meditation beds” has been nicknamed by some online as secret miracle devices which can cure almost all diseases but are intentionally kept from the public by billionaires and “the deep state”. However, there is no real evidence that beds exist.

“Medbeds is a popular conspiracy theory with the Qanon people, in which there are these magic beds, which restore the members and reversed aging and heal everything that happens to the human body, but they are only available for the rich and the elite,” said Tapper on Instagram.

President Donald Trump.

Andrew Leyden / Zuma Press Wire / Shutterstock

Certain versions of Medbeds have been promoted and sold online between the new age and holistic circles, by CNN, however, “sellers often make dubious and not proven promises concerning the articles they sell”, depending on the point of sale.

Never miss a story register for the free daily newsletter of people to stay up to date on the best of what people have to offer, news of celebrities to the stories of convincing human interest.

The BBC said that some people believe that medical technology is kept secret and hidden from the public by billionaires and “the deep state”. Other conspiracy theorists think that “extraterrestrial technology” plays a role in Medbeds theory, while some bizarre claims suggest that former president John F. Kennedy is kept alive attached to a medbed, said the point of sale.

JFK was the 35th President of the United States, serving from 1961 to his assassination in 1963 at the age of 46.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://people.com/donald-trump-posts-deletes-ai-generated-video-promoting-medbed-conspiracy-theory-11820270 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos