Putin started over ten years ago. Remember her Crimea annexation? Instead of openly deploying his army, he sent Russian troops and green men dressed in unmarked uniforms. This is a hybrid tactic. The response of the wests was so pathetic that it was encouraged to set up Russia on a large -scale scale of Ukraine in 2022. Since then, he has intensified his hybrid campaign against Europe. Tactics include assassinations, mass disinformation campaigns via social media, cyber attacks, armed immigration movements, under-operating fiber cables under the Baltic Sea, and the scrambling or the usurpation of European GPS systems, finishing civil aircraft. Sabotage objectives included energy systems, water installations, banking networks, health systems. Lithuania this month Billed 15 people With links with Russian military information to place explosive plots on freight aircraft. The packages began fire fires in Germany, Poland and Great Britain last year. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk is the closest that we have been to open the conflicts since the Second World War. Credit: AP The leader with the greatest credibility in the fight against Putin, Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraines, said the weekend that Putin was preparing to launch an armed war against a European nation: Putin will not wait to finish his war in Ukraine. He will open another direction. No one knows where. He wants that.

What he didn't say is that Putin was embarrassed since US President Donald Trump deployed the red carpet for him, welcoming the war criminal charged in America last month. Zelensky is too diplomatic to say it; Bloomberg NewsHowever, the initiates of Kremlin reported said exactly that. Ukraine this month spotted 92 drones Fly to Poland in a choreographed way. He intercepted the most. Nineteen years met on Polish territory, where the Poles killed four. Poland is one of the most alarmed and most armed countries in Europe. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said This situation brings us the closest that we have been to open conflicts since the Second World War. Europeans were not entirely passive. But they have not yet found the steel to stop Putin. A senior Danish official pointed out to me a few months ago that Europeans were the proverbial frog in the pot. The water is boiling but when are we going to jump? How could Europeans be so slow and hesitant to face the assault of Poutines? A new report from the Netherlands contains the answer in its title: Blinded by prejudices. Political decision -makers did not plan the Moscows Invasion of Ukraine because they had a lot of trouble considering an event that went to deeply rooted hypotheses which, it turned out, affected their perceptions and darkened their judgment, indicates that the report of the report The Hague Center for Strategic Studies.

He quotes a former Dutch official saying that he was just beyond the imagination. Now Europeans have their imagination and prejudices questioned once again by Poutines have intensified hybrid assault. Loading The Chinese hybrid war program has been underway for longer and has been more successful. It has wrapped large areas of the most precious commercial waterway in the worlds, the Southern China Sea, and has built new military bases on recovered land while intimidating the United States in any energetic response. He has mastered half a dozen nations and has Russia itself as one of its vassal states. Everything without shooting. Mick Ryan says China purses Australia with the bayonet of her hybrid war as well. After a fiery start to face this in 2017 under the Turnbull government with Foreign interference laws And espionage and the ban of a Chinese billionaire, Australia fell into a deep complacency, explains Ryan. The Australian people will continue to be kept in ignorance by the Australian government, as it allows the government to maintain high internal expenses and defense expenses. Everything we are talking about is to stabilize the relationship, and the Chinese love to hear this.