The former Nasdem executive moved to PSI because it was touched by Jokowi's speech





Jakarta, Kompas.com – The former executive of the Nasdem party, Bestari Barus, claimed to decide to move to the Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI) because he was touched to hear the 7th president of President Joko Widodo at the PSI Congress in solo some time ago. Barus admitted that he was intrigued by Jokowi's speech who said he would continue to work hard, so he decided to leave Nasdem and move to PSI. “Yes, I was also quite affected when Mr. Jokowi in his speech at the PSI Congress event, in Solo, said:” I support PSI, I will work hard for that “,” said Barus when he was contacted by phone on Monday (09/29/2025). Read also: The former Nasdem executive admits Sowan to Jokowi before joining PSI According to him, Jokowi's declaration was interesting because it was transmitted when the former mayor of Solo was already full of sale. Jokowi, said Barus, plunged into the executive family is quite long, ranging from the mayor of Solo, the governor of Dki Jakarta, to the president of two periods. However, it turns out that Jokowi considers his struggle so as not to stop. In addition to Ahmad Ali, Bestari Barus Nasdem was also appointed President of PSI Politics “Until he says:” I will work hard for PSI “,” said Barus. The former member of the DKI Jakarta DPRD saw that Jokowi was sure that PSI would continue to be involved in government in the future. Meanwhile, since he joined PSI, Barus said he had new experience because he now interacts with groups considered to be quite exclusive. Read also: observe: ex -wketum nasdem ahmad ali is close to jokowi, psi naturally in motion Unlike stigma, it turns out that PSI is an open party and offers an opportunity to all its members. Although grateful Nasdem and PSI both good political organizations, he finally emigrated to PSI because he felt moved by Jokowi's declaration. “Everything is good, but I then decided to join PSI. Why? Because one of them was also on Mr. Jokowi's declaration, not only that, but also that it was based on this was very experienced, so,” he said. Read also: Profile of Ahmad Ali, former Watem Nasdem who is the president of the PSI Daily Previously, two NASDEM executives moved to PSI and were immediately appointed as administrator of the Central Leadership Council (DPP). In addition to Barus, the former vice-president (Wketum) Nasdem, Ahmad Ali, also got closer to PSI. Barus was appointed president of PSI Politics, while Hmad Ali immediately became the president of the daily newspaper of the PSI. When the situation is uncertain, Kompas.com remains determined to provide clear facts on the ground. Continue to follow the latest updates and important notifications in the kompas.com application. Download HERE



