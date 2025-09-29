



Washington (AP) A government closure to approach quickly, the leaders of the Democratic and Republican Congress left a White House meeting on Monday afternoon with President Donald Trump showing little desire to compromise their rooted posts in order to avoid a funding period.

Democratic leaders spoke to journalists after leaving Monday's White House meeting with President Donald Trump. Look at their comments in the player above.

If the legislation on the financing of the government is not adopted by the Congress and signed by Trump on Tuesday evening, many government offices across the country will be temporarily closed and non -exempt federal employees will be on leave, adding to the pressure on workers and the country's economy.

But the legislators were locked up on Monday in an impasse, because the Democrats asked the legislation to extend health care benefits and the Republicans dared to vote against legislation which would maintain the funding of the government mainly at the current levels.

Watch: Federal workers are preparing for more mass layoffs while the government's potential closure is looming

There are still big differences between us, said the Democrat chief of the Senate Chuck Schumer by leaving the White House.

Vice-president, JD Vance, told journalists after the meeting, I think that was going to a closure because the Democrats will not do the right thing.

Democratic health care requests

Trump has shown little interest in entertaining the Democrats to health care democrats, even if he agreed to hold a meeting sitting on Monday with Schumer, as well as the head of the majority of the Senate, John Thune, the president of the Chamber Mike Johnson and the Democratic Manager of the Hakeem Jeffries Chamber. The Republican President has repeatedly declared that he expects the government to enter a closure this week.

If he has to stop, he will have to stop, Trump said on Friday. But they are those who close the government.

The Trump administration has tried to put pressure on democratic legislators to withdraw from their requests, warning that federal employees could be permanently dismissed in a financing period.

Chuck Schumer declared a few months ago that a government judgment would be chaotic, harmful and painful. It is reason, and that is why we should not do it, Thune, a southern Dakota republican, said on Sunday on the meeting of the NBC press.

However, the Democrats have asserted Trump's agreement to hold a meeting shows that he feels the pressure to negotiate. They say that because the Republicans control the White House and the Congress, the Americans wanted them mainly for any closure of the government.

Democrats are pressure for an extension of tax credits on affordable care law that have subsidized health insurance for millions of people from the COVVI-19 pandemic. The credits, designed to extend the coverage of low and intermediate income, should expire at the end of the year.

During a press conference on Monday, Jeffries, a New York Democrat, called Health Care Cuts a fire at five alarms that waves across the country's communities.

Weren't just going to get along with a republican bill that continues to empty the health care of everyday Americans who are already living with this Trump economy, where costs are not lowered but they increase, he said.

Subsidies at the ACA of the Pandemic Age should expire in a few months if the Congress fails to act.

Some Republicans are open to prolonging tax credits but want changes. Thune said on Sunday that the program desperately needed reform and that the Republicans wanted to approach waste, fraud and abuse. He pressed the Democrats to vote for the financing bill and take the debate on tax credits later.

How will the Democrats vote?

To maintain their leveraging effect, the Democrats of the Senate will probably have to vote against a bill to temporarily extend the funding of the government on Tuesday, a few hours before the closure of an uncomfortable position for an party that has long denounced closures as useless and destructive.

The bill has already adopted the house under republican control and would keep the government funded for seven more weeks while the congress is working on annual expenditure legislation.

Any legislation to finance the government will need support of at least 60 senators in the chamber of 100 members. This means that at least eight democrats should vote for the short -term financing bill, because the republican senator Rand Paul of Kentucky should vote against him.

During the last potential government closure in March, Schumer and nine other Democrats voted to break an obstacle and allow a financing bill led by the Republicans to move on to a final vote. The New York Democrat faced a fierce reaction of many members of his own party for this decision, some even calling him to recover as a Democratic leader.

The Democrats of the Senate began to discuss a few following steps if the government potentially firm a proposal for a judgment or two weeks if the Republicans work with them on a health care fix, according to several people familiar with private talks who asked for anonymity to discuss it. But there is no consensus in the Caucus on how to proceed, or guarantees that the Republicans and Trump would negotiate.

Negotiations between Trump and Democrats

It remains to be seen if the White House meeting will help or harm the chances of resolution. Negotiations between Trump and the leaders of the Democrating Congress rarely went well, and Trump had few contacts with the opposing party during his second term.

The most recent negotiation in August between Schumer and the President to accelerate the rhythm of the Senate confirmation votes for administration officials ended with Trump telling Schumer to go to hell in a social media position.

Trump suddenly canceled a scheduled meeting with Congress leaders last week, qualifying the requests of Democrats and ridiculous.

Schumer argued that the White House returning to reprogram a meeting for Monday showed that they had felt the heat.

The writers of the associated press Seung Min Kim, Lisa Mascaro and Kevin Freking in Washington contributed.

We are not going anywhere.

Defend really independent and reliable news that you can count on!

Give a donation

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pbs.org/newshour/politics/watch-live-senate-resumes-as-trump-meets-with-congress-leaders-over-possible-government-shutdown The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos