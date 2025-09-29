Former CSO Snapchat, Imran Khan, meets Professor Yunus, expresses his interest in investing in Bangladesh





During the meeting, Khan noted that he followed the Bangladesh's investment climate closely since the acting government took office in August from last year.

Imran Khan, an eminent American investor of Bangladaise origin, met on Saturday the chief advisor of Bangladesh, Professor Muhammad Yunus.

Khan, 48, came to the United States at the age of 18 to study and won the fame as an investment banker by focusing on technological companies.

Professor Yunus invited him to

Invest in the booming fintech sectors, health care and social affairs.

Khan, chairman of the board of directors of Aleph Holding, said that he was deeply inspired by Professor Yunuss Mission for life to eradicate poverty and said the time was right to invest in his homeland.

“I am a great admirer of your work. You are a national pride for all of us,” Khan told Professor Yunus, crediting his influence as a key reason behind his interest in contributing to the development of Bangladesh.

Former investment banker at JP Morgan and Credit Switzerland, Khan took on importance for having played a pivotal role in the record on the record on the stock market of Alibabas, one of the most successful in the history of the scholarships and for his role with Snapchat, a well-known social media platform, responsible for the value of the value of the company from zero to 728 million US dollars in a few months.

“The moment is favorable: the regulatory environment has become more empowering,” observed Khan.

He expressed particular enthusiasm for the rapid growth of Fintech and said that investments follow as the right opportunities emerge.

“Bangladesh is a border market with an opportunity for under-priced fintech. It has a large young population and the growth potential is enormous,” he added.

Khan is also the founder and CEO of Proem Asset, an investment company he launched in 2018. Proem specializes in the realization of concentrated investments in sectors undergoing technology -oriented transformation, in particular Fintech.

Its wider portfolio includes payments in payments, digital infrastructure and related industries.

Professor Yunus invited Khan to visit Bangladesh in the coming months to explore first -hand opportunities. In response, Khan said he would plan a trip in the coming months.

“Bangladesh young people need models like you. This is an exciting period, you can help inspire a new generation,” said Professor Yunus.

During the meeting, the chief advisor also proposed that the main American investors allocate one percent of their investments on the social commercial initiative, or to create a social commercial fund participated by companies sharing the same ideas, a suggestion that Khan has welcomed with all my heart and which he would possibly like to support.

The coordinator of the SDGs and principal secretary Lamiya Morshed was also present at the Themeeting.

