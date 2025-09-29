Politics
Jokowi and Baasyir: Momentum strengthens Kaffah Sharia Da'wah
Notice | POLICY
Democracy is a system of disbelief that places sovereignty in the hands of man, while Islam insists on sovereignty in the Sharia of God,
By: Amrullah Andi Faisal
MEETING Between former president Joko Widodo and Sheikh Abu Bakar Baasyir today (Monday 29/9/2025) in solo sparked large discussions in the community. On the Jokowi side, he was present as a former head of state.
Meanwhile, the figure of Sheikh Baasyir is not an ordinary figure. He is a religious who systematically teaches the importance of the application of Islamic Sharia law in a Kaffah, despite having to face stigma, prison and pressure from the secular regime.
For Muslims based on Islamic ideology, this meeting is more than a simple friendship. It has become a symbol of the meeting of two vision of civilization. The centuries -old democratic vision which was carried by the jokowi regime, against the ideological Islam which was led by mujahid scholars, such as USTAZ Abu Bakar Baasyir.
Shariah is an obligation, not just an option
Islam never positions Sharia law only as a personal choice. Sharia law is the obligation of God to be applied in all aspects of life. Political, economic, social to law.
Allah emphasizes Surah Al-Maidah Verse 49:
“Then decide what they gave to what Allah revealed and do not follow their passions.”
Throughout his da'wah, Abu Bakar Baasyir has always recalled that people should not be trapped in the illusion of democracy. Democracy is a KUFR system that places sovereignty in the hands of humans, while Islam confirms that sovereignty is in the Sharia of God. This message is what it continues to transmit, although often considered controversial by the secular regime.
The legitimacy of the people is in Sharia law
The meeting with the former president proved that the authorities could not close their eyes to the existence of an Istiqamah Ulama. But more importantly, people must realize that true legitimacy does not come from the recognition of secular states, but from the commitment to quickly holding the law of God.
Muslims should not dissolve in the account of pseudo reconciliation which limits only in the wah only to ritual worship. True Da'wah is an ideological da'wah that calls for the application of Islam as a full life system, from individual affairs to state governance. The compromise (Taysr) which weakens requests for the application of Sharia law must be rejected.
Support for Da'wah Baasyir
Today, people have to provide total support to Da'wah Abu Bakar Baasyir. This support is not only a personal sympathy, but a form of partiality towards the vision of the application of Sharia law of Kaffah as part of the Khilafah Islamiyah.
The secular system turned out to be failed. Religious corruption, justice can be exchanged, natural wealth is given to the foreign parts, as well as to the moral of the nation has increasingly collapsed. All this is clear proof that without sharia, this country will only continue to be trapped in a crisis circle. This failure is inevitable, because the system manufactured by man must be contrary to the nature and the will of the creator.
Thanks to Da'wah Islamic ideological, people are invited to return to the essential solution. The application of Islamic Sharia law as a whole which will bring justice, prosperity and the blessing of life.
Blanket
The meeting between former president Jokowi and Abu Bakar Baasyir should be a momentum for the people to further confirm their choice. He survives in a clearly damaged secular system, or returns to the Sharia of God which certainly brings goodness.
Da'wah Abu Bakar Baasyir is a strong reminder that Islam is not only a ritual religion, but a perfect life system. Let us support this da'wah and prepare to be part of the great struggle to maintain Sharia Kaffah under the auspices of Khilafah Islamiyah. (**)
* The author is a public columnist in Sinjai





