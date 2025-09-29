Vice-president Vance says Shutdown is likely after Trump met Hill leaders





Washington Republican and Democrats came out of a meeting with high issues at the White House on Monday and exchanged the blame for a possible government closure that could take place in just over 24 hours.

The meeting, organized by President Donald Trump, produced no breakthrough to keep the governments on, and vice-president JD Vance predicted a closure this week.

I think I went to a closure because the Democrats will not do the right thing, Vance, flanked by President Mike Johnson, R-La., And the head of the majority of the Senate John Thune, RS.D, said after the meeting.

Funding should run out at 12:01 p.m. Wednesday unless Trump and Capitol Hill leaders can reach an eleventh hour agreement.

Speaking separately to journalists, the chief of the minority of the Hakeem Jeffries Chamber, DN.Y., said that the Democrats would not support a financing bill which “continues to empty the health care of the Americans of everyday”.

In addition to Jeffries, the head of the Senate minority, Chuck Schumer, also from New York, said that Democrats and Trump have “very big differences” on health care “, for the first time, the president heard our objections and heard why we need a bipartite bill.”

Schumer added that he had presented certain proposals to Trump. In the end, he is the decision maker … There are still great differences between us.

The confrontation represents a testing test between the parties, with republicans determined to bend their muscle after having won the government's full control last year, while the Democrats are confronted with a reluctance basis and see a rare opportunity to advance the objectives of health care policy, such as prolonging the main Obamacare subsidies.

Six months ago, the Democrats yielded to a draft financing law written by the GOP, but they insist that will not happen unless you have his say in the final legislative product.

Even if the Republicans control the White House and the two chambers of the Congress, the Democrats have a leverage because it takes 60 votes to adopt a bill by the Senate; Gop has 53 seats.

Schumer clearly indicated on Sunday on NBC “Meet The Press” that the only way to avoid a closure is for the Republicans to get serious to negotiate with the Democrats to win their votes, and he described requests for health policy.

We need the meeting, said Schumer. This is a first step, but only a first step. We need serious negotiations. Now, if the president of this meeting will complain and simply shout to the Democrats and speak of all his alleged grievances and say that, that and the other thing, we will do nothing.

But Thune promised that Republican leaders will not negotiate on a short -term bill. Instead, he said, they are ready to compromise with Democrats on a longer-term public financing bill.

What the Democrats have done here is to take the federal government as a hostage and, moreover, by extension, the American people to try to obtain an entire list of things that they want special interest groups to the far left and push them to accomplish, “said Thune on” Meet The Press “.

Unless a party withdraws or softens its requests, the US government is on the right track for a closure. The senators returned to Washington on Monday without a clear plan, while the room is out of the session.

If the government stops, one of the millions of federal workers in the United States would be paid, and hundreds of thousands of them are on leave. In recent days, managers of the White House had tried to authorize military staff to continue to receive wages during a closure, according to a source familiar with the discussions, but these efforts have failed. Military personnel would therefore not be paid during a closure.

All federal workers, including military staff, would be reimbursed after the end of a closure, whether they had to work during the closure or not. Some agencies, including the State Department and the Department of Defense, began to publish their plans in the event of closure this week.

During a conference call with the House Republicans on Monday, Johnson clearly said that he did not plan to put the house back in session before next week, two sources on the call said.

The speaker advised members not to organize political events or fundraising during a potential closure, which, according to him, could make bad optics and encouraged everyone to remain unified, these people said.

The president of the Conference of the Chamber, Lisa McClain, R-Mich., Then traveled the members of certain surveys and advised them not to make their message on health care because it is there that the Republicans lose the argument, the sources said. McClain argued that if the Republicans spoke of the harmful economic impact of a closure instead, the GOP has the upper hand and a winning message.

Several basic republicans on the call pushed the idea of ​​keeping members outside the city until next week, the sources said. The two representatives Beth Van Duyne from Texas and Mike Lawler from New York took the floor of the call and argued that the room should come back earlier so that they can better send a message and hammer the Democrats on the air.

Prolonged government closure could exert significant pressure on federal workers and soldiers who would give up their pay checks. But it could also be dangerous for an American economy that shows signs of fragility. While the stock market continues to reach heights, inflation has remained stubbornly high; Trumps prices hurt American farmers, small businesses and consumers; And recent university graduates face a difficult labor market.

Addressing NBC News by phone on Sunday, Trump warned that there could be a closure and reiterated an earlier threat that a closure could lead to mass layoffs of federal workers from his administration.

There is a possibility, yes, he said of a closure. And if there are any, we will cut a lot of people who … we are able to cut permanent, and we will. I prefer not to do this.

In addition to extending the financing of Obamacare, the Democrats require to retreat the cuts and the modifications to Medicaid which were promulgated in the law of Trump on the domestic agenda.

Trump replied by accusing Democrats of having tried to authorize health care for undocumented immigrants, which they categorically reject as a lie.

The problem we have with the closure is that Democrats want to do all health care for illegal immigrants … many of which are criminals and we take away from our country, Trump told NBC News. Weren't going to do that.

This Monday meeting occurred is a sign that none of the parties wants a closure or that the two parties are concerned with blaming themselves in the event of one. Trump suddenly canceled a meeting with Democratic leaders last week, which makes a closure practically inevitable. And the Republicans and the Democrats have appeared on each other in recent days when the deadline is getting closer.

But the risk of a closure which would be the first federal closure of Trumps, a second term, remains extremely high. This month, the Chamber adopted a bill to avoid a closure that would extend government funding at current levels until November 21. The room should not be back in session until October 7, a week after the closing deadline.

The Senate rejected both the extension adopted by the Chamber and a separate democratic plan which would permanently extend the subsidies of Obamacare which should expire at the end of the year and reversed the Medicaid cups promulgated in the big and beautiful bills.

If a last minute agreement is unexpectedly concluded, Johnson should recall the members of the room in Washington within a short time to keep the governments on. Although the room is out of session, Jeffries asked the Democrats of the room to return to Washington on Monday evening to show that they work to resolve the dead end.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/congress/government-shutdown-deadline-trump-congress-leaders-meeting-rcna233889 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos