Gandapur, Imran gives the KP strategy





Peshawar:

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa's advisor to chief information and public relations, Barrister Dr Saif said that Ali Amin Khan Gandapur had held an important meeting with PTI founder Imran Khan, Adiala Prison on Monday.

The meeting lasted more than two hours, during which detailed discussions took place on the law and order, security and other key questions concerning the province. Imran Khan expressed his confidence in the Minister -Chief Gandapur, who informed him of the initiatives of the provincial government to maintain peace and security.

According to Saif, the chief minister also informed Imran Khan of plans to summon tribal jirgas for peace efforts. The two leaders discussed the issue of talks with Afghanistan, Imran Khan asking the chief minister to ensure coordination and dialogue with Kabul.

Imran Khan also received a detailed briefing on the economic situation and the province's budget. The chief minister described the measures taken to strengthen the economy, which Khan appreciated. SAIF added that for a more detailed financial briefing, Khan summoned Finance Councilor Muzzammil Aslam. He also noted that legal proceedings will be continued concerning the restrictions imposed on Aslam meetings with Khan.

The performances of various ministers and departments have also been revised. Imran Khan authorized the chief minister to take the necessary measures in this regard. He also underlined the supremacy of the law and ordered Gandapur to accelerate efforts within the framework of the “Haqiqi Azadi” movement (Real Freedom).

Another focal point in Reunion. Imran Khan has issued strict instructions against elements creating rifts or undergoing internal unity, clearly indicating that there is no room in the party for those who try to sow the division.

SAIF said the chief minister would again approach the Supreme Court tomorrow to contest the restrictions on meetings with Imran Khan.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tribune.com.pk/story/2569712/gandapur-imran-confer-on-k-p-strategy

