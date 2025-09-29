Politics
Leading charitable organizations require young people to be protected in future crises while cocheted research continues
London, September 29, 2025: Children's rights organizations (CRO) comprising five main children's rights groups call on the COVVI -19 investigation to do justice, strengthen the guarantees and put children first – after systemic failures during the pandemic, caused devastating damage to unwellings.
Module 8 of the survey, which has opened its doors today, will focus on the impact of pandemic policies on children in the United Kingdom, including disabled children, those with special educational needs, growing up in poverty, in contact with criminal justice and mental health systems and various horizons.
The Center for Young Lives, Child Poverty Action Group, Save the Children Uk, Just for Kids Law, and Childrens Rights Alliance for England are represented as main participants, bringing their expertise in children's rights, inequalities and discrimination.
The group requests the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child to be integrated into British law and that there is a compulsory requirement to correctly consider the rights of children in decision -making. This would protect the rights of children in any future emergency, ensuring that they are not neglected when governments make rapid decisions.
Over the next four weeks, the investigation will question the main decision -makers, including former Prime Minister Boris Johnson and former education secretary Gavin Williamson, on their roles in pandemic decision -making and his impact on children.
Steve Broach KC, who represents the CROS, said in his opening submission today:
The rights and interests of children and young people were systematically ignored or priority throughout the pandemic. This lack of concentration on the rights and interests of children was systemic. It was not an unfortunate surveillance, but the result of a failure to integrate the rights and interests of children at the center of the government machinery.
It is important to take stock and to reflect that it is clear out of doubt that many children have undergone unnecessary damage to the government response to this civil emergency – in particular partly due to the reduction of public financing during many years in education, health and social services.
“The CROs have established our preliminary position on the key recommendations necessary to combat the structural invisibility of children within the government. These recommendations include legislative change, to ensure that children's rights assessments are completed and published before all relevant decisions are taken, and to incorporate children's rights into the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Children.
The CROs therefore reiterate that the central objective of the surveys of this module should understand how it could have happened, and what can be done differently next time
Baroness Anne Longfield, former children's commissioner for England during COVID and executive president and founder of Center for Young Lives, said:
Children did not have priority or adequate protection they needed during the 19 -year -old pandemic and were often overlooked when important decisions were made.
The consequences for many of the generation of children are devastating, with an unprecedented increase in anxiety and poor mental health, enormous losses in learning and less likely. Children who were already vulnerable before the pandemic were the hardest affected.
We owe this generation of children to help them recover from the errors made by the government at the time and to guarantee that children are never forgotten and neglected.
Dan Paskins, director of the United Kingdom Impact at Save The Children Uk, said:
“In-depth evidence has exposed the devastating bankruptcy of the COVVI-19 pandemic to children. This particularly affected children living in poverty, racialized communities or institutional care. For too long, children who have been confronted with the greatest challenges were made invisible to the British government.
The investigation faces this failure to discover why the rights of children have been neglected and why their voices were ignored. He must issue daring and clear recommendations to learn lessons so that we can better protect children in future crises and that children who have suffered during the pandemic now get the help they need to flourish.
Alison Garnham, CEO of Child Poverty Action Group, said:
Low -income families were almost shipwrecked during the pandemic, neither a robust social security net to keep them on a uniform keel nor a then targeted government support from the government. Payments at a lump sum rate of temporary uprising to universal credit failed dramatically to take into account children in a household. And the children of families in difficulty were large losers, drifting their education in households without money to replace the learning resources normally provided by schools.
This survey is an essential opportunity to examine the gaps in terms of children's disposal during the coronavirus and a chance to change punch for the future. The questioning of surveys must lead to substantial improvements in social security support so that families with low -income with children will never again summarize storms with such inadequate support
Louise King, codirigent, just for children, including Childrens Rights Alliance for England said:
A multitude of evidence has already demonstrated the devastating consequences of the pandemic on children, which was particularly acute for certain groups, including those of poverty, racialized communities or life in institutions.
It is therefore crucial that the investigation examines why the children were so invisible to the British government during the cocvid crisis and the reasons for the inability to adequately consider their rights. Clear recommendations to ensure that children are placed at the heart of government's decision -making processes are also imperative so that the damage caused to them during the pandemic is never repeated.
