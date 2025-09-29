



PM Modi to inaugurate the BJP Delhi office today. (File photo) Delhi News Today Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today inaugurated the BJP Delhi office in Deendayal Upadhyay Marg. The Minister of Union JP Nadda is also present at the event. Stay in 13 hotels in 2 months: In other news, the chancellor and director of a private education institute in South Delhi, who was accused of having sexually harassed at least 17 students, was arrested in a hotel in AGRA by Delhi police on Sunday. According to police, they have recovered from false business cards of the accused, Chaitanyananda Saraswati alias Parthasarathy, a card said that he was permanent ambassador to the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), and another that he was a member of the Commission and Special Indian Envoy in Brics. The police said they also recovered three mobile phones and an iPad. According to the officers, Chaitanyananda has changed places in the past two months, passing by Mathura, Agra and Vrindavan, and remained in 13 hotels. The story continues below this announcement Time today: An unusually high temperature for this time of year was recorded in Delhi Monday morning at 28.2 degrees C. These are five degrees above normal. The maximum temperature on Sunday was 38.1 degrees C, 3 degrees C above normal and the hottest September day in two years. According to IMD, the maximum temperature on Monday should be around 36 degrees C. A light rain is expected Tuesday and Wednesday, the maximum temperature should be around 35 degrees C.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/cities/delhi/delhi-ncr-news-live-updates-today-weather-10277546/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

