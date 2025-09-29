The States of Trkiye, Arab and Islamic are the Trumps Trumps Gaza Plan





In a statement published through the official WAFA news agency, he said that she “welcomes President Donald J. Trump's sincere and tireless efforts to end the war against Gaza and affirms his confidence in his ability to find a path to peace”. The declaration underlined the preparation for the Palestins to work with the United States, regional states and international partners towards a complete agreement. He declared that any agreement must ensure the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza, the release of captives and prisoners, mechanisms to protect civilians and maintain the ceasefire, and guarantees to prevent the annexation of land, forced trips and the unilateral measures that violate international law. The Palestinian press release also called for the publication of tax revenue retained, a complete Israeli withdrawal and the unification of Palestinian land and institutions through Gaza, occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem. He reaffirmed the objective of “a just peace based on a solution to two states, with an independent and sovereign state of Palestine living side by side with Israel in peace and a good neighborhood, in accordance with international legitimacy”. Palestinian officials also promised reforms, including the holding of presidential and parliamentary elections in a year after the end of the war. The press release indicates that Palestine is committed to building “a modern, democratic and unarmed state which adheres to pluralism and the peaceful transfer of power”. He also undertook to align education reforms with UNESCO standards and to establish a unified social protection system subject to international audit. “We are ready to engage positively and constructively with the United States and all parties to reach the peace, security and stability of the peoples of the region,” the statement said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.trtworld.com/article/0d30cf7e252e The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos