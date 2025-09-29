The National Assembly adopts the resolution against Imran Khans mistrement of the main journalist





The National Assembly (NA) adopted a resolution on Monday condemning the founder of PTI, Imran Khan, for his alleged ill -treatment of the main journalist Ijaz Ahmed during the legal proceedings of the Adiala prison. This decision has occurred after the members of the Parliament of journalists of the Pakistan Association (PRA) organized a raising of the assembly session to protest the incident.

According to information, Ijaz Ahmed informed the president of NA, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and other parliamentary leaders that the founder of the PTI used an abusive language against him when he asked a question. In response, the ARP electoral committee, led by President Tariq Sameer, submitted an official request to the speaker and insisted on a disengagement during the session to record their protest.

President Sadiq described the condemnable behavior and referred the case to the Federal Minister of Law Azam Nazeer Tarar. He pointed out that the leveling of accusations and the issuance of threats had become the brand brand of the founder of the PTI. Later later, the Chamber suspended the rules of the table from a resolution condemning the law. The resolution asked the Ministry of the Interior to ensure the security of Ijaz Ahmed and ordered the cybercriminal wing to take measures against threats spread over social networks. He stressed that the journalist was not only subjected to inappropriate remarks in Adiala prison, but was also targeted with online intimidation thereafter.

The declared resolution: this house condemns the language and inappropriate threats intended for the journalist of the Adiala prison. However, PTI legislators have opposed the resolution. PTI President Barrister Gohar Ali said that his party had always respected the role of the media in the possibility of raising public issues and supported journalists in the past, especially during debates on electronic crime prevention law (PECA). He argued that PTI did not have a clear knowledge of what had happened inside the prison, but argued that the party evaluated its relationship with journalists.

The Minister of Law Azam Nazeer Tarar, while he was expressed upstairs NA, described the incident as unhappy and condemned the threatening online campaign targeting Ijaz Ahmed. He warned that such actions were putting in danger of lives and knew democracy. This house must give an example of tolerance. Politics and civility go hand in hand and disagreements should be resolved by dialogue, not on abuse, said the minister. He stressed that intimidation instead of the debate could weaken democratic standards and urged all parties to work together to protect press freedom and ensure the dignity of journalists.

PPP chief Shazia Marri also strongly condemned ill -treatment and in the later line of Ijaz Ahmed, describing him as a serious business requiring urgent attention. She welcomed her career for several decades and her commitment to professional ethics, noting that even when politicians disagreed with her reports, her integrity was widely respected. She has raised concerns about the circulation of her photo on social networks as well as incitement to hatred, calling on it irresponsible and dangerous. Journalism is not a crime. Media workers must have space to exercise their functions in a responsible manner, she said.

The resolution again highlighted increasing concerns concerning the treatment of journalists in Pakistan, legislators stressing that press freedom is at the heart of strengthening democracy and preventing abuse of power.

